VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will hold the official grand opening of its first U.S. brick-and-mortar XMarket store, located in the Hillcrest neighbourhood of San Diego, California, on October 30, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event will celebrate and tout plant-based brands and promote plant-based education within the PlantX San Diego community. Guests will be able to enjoy free samples from Beyond Meat®, a leader in plant-based meat, whose delicious and nutritious plant-based meat was a crowd-pleaser at the Company's Grand Opening event for XMarket Squamish.

PlantX Announces Grand Opening Event To Launch XMarket Hillcrest In San Diego (CNW Group/PlantX Life Inc.)

The XMarket location features over 4,500 square feet of retail and café space and is located in the Hillcrest neighborhood in San Diego, California. Encompassing a modern atrium with high roof skylights and a patio facing one of the premier shopping destinations in San Diego, the location exhibits the iconic stylish interior design that reflects the XMarket culture. The XMarket location includes a plant-based retail store, a state-of-the-art café and sandwich shop and an education centre.

The retail store showcases a variety of carefully curated plant-based items from popular Canadian and U.S. brands and aims to increase public engagement by offering an interactive shopping experience. Customers will be able to access high-quality grocery items, cosmetics, wellness products and indoor plants. The new XMarket café and sandwich shop is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and baristas trained by a well-known Los-Angeles based coffee consultant. Customers will be able to choose from innovative vegan coffee beverages and diverse plant-based lunch options carefully curated by Matthew Kenney Cuisine. Additionally, the location will feature an education center displaying a variety of plant-based recipe cards, videos and other resources that can enhance customers' plant-based knowledge.

The grand opening event launching is free of charge and is a dynamic plant-based celebration aiming to enhance the Company's ties with the local community. The event will feature storewide sales, promotional offers and various educational experiences.

Notably, the popular plant-based meat innovator Beyond Meat will offer free samples of its great-tasting, nutritious and sustainable plant-based Beyond Burger®. Beyond Meat's delicious samples at the XMarket Squamish barbeque were enjoyed by over 250 customers. The grand opening of the Hillcrest location will be supported by other local plant-based brands distributing free product samples, including products from Kula Ice Cream, Tracy's Real Foods, Maya's Cookies, Nibble Chocolate, Cashew Later, Nova Kombucha, and Mellano & Co. Café. On-site vendors will include Hazel and Jade and GF Baking Company.

"The grand opening event celebrating our XMarket store in Hillcrest is yet another opportunity to increase our company's profile," PlantX Founder said Sean Dollinger. "We are proud of our presence in Hillcrest, and we are eager to serve the local community and enjoy the opening festivities with them."

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

The Company website is http://investor.PlantX.com/.

To visit the Company's YouTube channel, click here.

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely," "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, the grand-opening event of XMarket in Hillcrest, California, the product offerings at XMarket, the availability of products, promotions and sales at XMarket, and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate; that assumptions may not be correct; and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations, including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

