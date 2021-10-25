Viasat and AEVEX Aerospace Help the U.S. Forest Service and the Orange County, California Fire Authority Fight Dangerous Fires using Satellite Communications and Infrared Mapping

CARLSBAD and SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, and AEVEX Aerospace, an industry leader in aerial intelligence solutions, are working together to deliver real-time fire surveillance and situational awareness to the U.S. Forest Service and regional Orange County Fire Authority to aid in their fights against deadly wildfires. AEVEX's 3D mission management software, coupled with Viasat's high-speed, high-capacity satellite communications (SATCOM) system, is currently outfitted on multiple aircraft to help wildfire-prone communities with mitigation management and data-driven firefighting insight.

AEVEX's GeoFOCIS software suite offers a moving map display with a geospatial database to provide 3D situational awareness for wildfire management. GeoFOCIS is used to generate products to include fire perimeters and STANAG 4609 video files. The technology offers a common operating picture, using various data sources that can be transmitted from an aircraft in real-time to aid firefighters in their mission to fight and manage dangerous situations. All associated data is transmitted over the powerful Viasat SATCOM network.

Viasat's advanced Ka-band satellite service and airborne SATCOM terminal, the Global Aero Terminal-5518, support the real-time delivery of bandwidth-intensive full motion video (FMV) and fire perimeters of active wildfires to command centers. This type of data could previously only be collected from ground stations located near the fires or retrieved from aircraft after they landed, which added critical delays to the process. Gaining access to real-time FMV and data provides firefighting management personnel with the vital information they need to effectively position critical personnel and assets as well as re-position endangered personnel and civilians out of harm's way.

"The AEVEX technology integrates multiple sensor information into useable products to help wildfire management personnel make better, more efficient, and more effective decisions that reduce loss of life and damage to property or infrastructure," said Manan Patel, Chief Technology Officer at AEVEX Aerospace. "We have worked with Viasat on prior projects to integrate their technology and services on aircraft supporting ISR missions, and we believe the Viasat high-capacity SATCOM network has the broadest range of capabilities to ensure firefighting personnel are mission-ready and fully aware of the dynamic environment associated with a wildfire."

"High-altitude FMV and imagery collected through the AEVEX solution and reliably transported over the Viasat network can help provide significant humanitarian support to affected wildfire regions," said Craig Miller, president, Viasat Government Systems. "We are proud to partner with AEVEX, and jointly perform advanced fire management and surveillance services that aid the U.S. Forest Service and critical California cities where wildfire occurrences take place most often."

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

About AEVEX Aerospace

AEVEX Aerospace, headquartered in Solana Beach, California, supports defense and commercial clients around the world by providing full-spectrum aviation, remote sensing, and analysis solutions. The company's capabilities include custom design and engineering, sensor integration and sustainment, aircraft modification, test and certification, mission operations services, advanced intelligence data processing, exploitation, and dissemination solutions, and tailored hardware and software mission-system tools, including assured precision navigation systems. AEVEX uses agile and customized approaches to rapidly define, develop, and deliver specialized solutions for airborne special mission needs for the US Government, partner nations, and commercial businesses. AEVEX has major offices in California, Massachusetts, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements about the performance, benefits and features of the fire surveillance and management services provided by AEVEX and Viasat, inclusive of 3D mapping and network reliability, respectively. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; contractual problems, product defects, manufacturing issues or delays, regulatory issues, and technologies that do not perform according to expectations. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2021 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content:

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.