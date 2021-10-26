Touch the stars with a diamond that's been to space - a piece of space history you can wear and enjoy every day.

Diamonds in Space: Award-Winning Jeweler Sends Diamonds To The International Space Station

LAFAYETTE, La., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dianna Rae Jewelry located in Lafayette LA, announces "Diamonds in Space." Working with NASA, Dianna Rae Jewelry is the first company to put diamonds on a mission to the International Space Station and make them available for sale to the public. A limited number of natural and lab-grown diamonds are scheduled to rendezvous at the International Space Station, traveling in low earth orbit at a speed of 17,500 mph, and you can reserve one for yourself!

Dianna Rae, an award-winning custom design jeweler wanted to share her passion for design, technology and beautiful diamonds with the world - what better way than to offer diamonds that bring together romantics who love a classic diamond, and technically-minded people who are fascinated with owning a piece of history with an incredible space odyssey provenance!

On October 26th, 2021, The Diamonds in Space Program will start to pre-sell the gems that are heading to space, with an expected launch and return in Early Summer 2022. The purchasing window is limited, as are the number of diamonds that can go into space! Each diamond will be numbered, laser engraved and documented by the American Gem Society Laboratory.

Every step of the way, you will get to track your diamond's 10 million mile journey as it makes its way to orbit and back to earth.

With a wide variety of natural and lab-grown diamonds, prices range from $745 tp to $2,000,000. Natural colored diamonds are also being offered for those who want the rarest diamonds of all, from earth or space.

The Diamonds in Space program will offer the diamonds as loose gems or set into a mounting of your choice. A new line of space jewelry is available as well, taking design inspiration from the Space Station cupola, shooting stars and angels.

For those who are looking for a true one of a kind custom-designed piece of jewelry, the Dianna Rae design team is ready to bring your ideas to life with one of these out-of-this-world diamonds.

Be a part of making history in space with Diamonds in Space by Dianna Rae.

