LifeBrand Forms Strategic Partnership With SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory

LifeBrand and SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory Form Strategic Partnership

LifeBrand develops technology to detect and remove potentially harmful content from its stakeholders' social media pages, helping strengthen their digital footprint and overcome potential landmines inherent in problematic social media posts. LifeBrand has already established relationships with several professional sports organizations, helping each of them maintain a positive brand online through the utilization of their technology. Some of LifeBrand's clients include the New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, and Los Angeles Chargers.

SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory will support LifeBrand with its deep knowledge of investing and advising passionate entrepreneurs and building game-changing companies in the sports and entertainment industry. The company will leverage its extensive network to help LifeBrand expand to key markets across the United States. The multifaceted partnership will center on growing LifeBrand's overall brand and business-to-business network, maximizing value from its existing partnerships, and identifying new opportunities for strategic alliances.



"We are thrilled to partner with SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory and maximize our footprint across sports and entertainment," stated T.J. Colaiezzi, Chief Executive Officer of LifeBrand. "Their ability to offer wide-ranging support on our existing initiatives and valuable guidance to help us navigate the future makes them the perfect partner to align with as we continue to grow our brand in the sports world."

Keen to work with companies at the confluence of sports and technology, SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory will enhance LifeBrand's innovative technology with its strategic support and guidance in the sports industry.

"We are extremely excited to partner with LifeBrand. We have been tracking their rise and are excited to help guide them through their continued growth," stated Dan Bravato, President of SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory. "We believe LifeBrand's social media scanning technology will revolutionize the sports world and are eager to help T.J. and his team expand their brand even further."



About LifeBrand

LifeBrand believes in the value of a strong personal brand on social media. LifeBrand has and will continue to develop the most advanced technology to detect and remove potentially harmful content from users' social media pages with secure AI-powered solutions for both individuals and businesses. With their patent-pending FCRA and EEOC compliant technology, they have built a safer, more compliant way to perform social media health checks and risk mitigation to protect the privacy and rights of employees and employers, and also provide a secure way for individuals to scan and analyze their social media accounts from the point of inception with a simple click. Learn more at https://www.lifebrand.life.



About SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory

SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory is a consulting company focused on what's next in the world of sports and entertainment. Managed by SeventySix Capital and led by SeventySix Capital Managing Partner Wayne Kimmel, Dan Bravato and Chris Yortsos, SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory's unique approach combines an intimate knowledge of the investment industry with an experienced leadership team to guide its boots-on-the-ground efforts to help clients as they navigate the emerging areas of sports, including but not limited to sports betting, esports, digital and media, and social responsibility.

