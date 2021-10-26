Medigate Launches Clinical Device Efficiency to Improve Operational Efficiency for HDOs

The new offering from the medical device cybersecurity leader aims to increase medical device visibility, streamline hospital workflows, and reduce costs

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medigate , creator of the industry's first and leading healthcare-specific platform to orchestrate and integrate connected device data to improve network and IoT security, announced today the launch of its Clinical Device Efficiency (CDE) offering.

Medigate's CDE module will help Healthcare Delivery Organizations (HDOs) manage their fleet inventory by locating and assessing all connected devices, thereby providing real-time actionable data. Most HDO clinical device inventories are administered through a computerized maintenance management system (CMMS). The Medigate CDE module eliminates manual processes by feeding over 100 unique device details to the CMMS, enabling HDOs access to a single source of truth for data on all clinical devices.

In addition to delivering insights on where devices are, whether they are functioning correctly and how often they are being used, Medigate's CDE module also provides HDOs with benchmarked and actionable recommendations so they can optimize and right-size their fleet of devices. This view allows healthcare systems to take a demand-driven approach to allocation, moving devices from under-utilized locations to areas where they are needed more.

"Since our founding in 2017, we have continuously innovated ways to use connected device data to advance healthcare device security," said Jonathan Langer, Medigate Co-Founder and CEO. "CDE's launch brings the value of Medigate's rich device data to a new set of stakeholders, helping HDOs realize significant operational improvements and potentially saving them millions of dollars."

On average, a connected medical device is idle 58%1 of the time and frontline care teams spend 10-15%1 of their time looking for devices. CDE addresses these challenges by:

Pinpointing the exact location of devices, thus reducing idle time, and allowing an HDO to dynamically move devices from under-utilized locations to areas where they are in demand.

Facilitating device maintenance to be conducted on an alternative schedule based on usage instead of in bulk on a calendar basis.

Identifying missing devices so they can be returned into inventory, rather than assumed lost and therefore replaced.

"The value of reliable device utilization intelligence crosses all departmental boundaries. From IT to security, procurement to supply chain management, having a comprehensive, real-time view of all device data will be critical to the success of HDOs in the future," said Robert Swaskoski, CISO of Heritage Valley Health System, a Medigate customer. "The launch of CDE underscores Medigate's leadership in the healthcare device management space and their continued commitment to innovation that will help HDOs meet the evolving needs of patient care."

About Medigate

Medigate is the industry's first and leading dedicated medical device security and asset management platform, enabling providers to deliver secure, connected care. Medigate fuses the knowledge and understanding of medical workflow and device identity and protocols with the reality of today's cybersecurity threats. With Medigate, hospital networks can safely operate all medical devices on their network, enabling the deployment of existing and new devices to patients while ensuring privacy and safety. To date, Medigate has won more than 40 industry awards, including 2021 Best in KLAS for Healthcare IoT Security, the SINET Innovator Award, Fast Company's Most Innovative Company Award, and has been identified as a leader in Forrester's New Wave for Connected Medical Devices as well as listed in Forbes Top 20 IoT Start-Ups to Watch.

