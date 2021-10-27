Haptik launches new self-serve Enterprise CX Platform to enable Conversational AI solutions in less than 7 days Empowers brands to Sign Up, Build, and Deploy solutions in a low code environment without requiring professional services

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jio Haptik Technologies Limited (Haptik), a subsidiary of the $70 billion Jio Platforms group, today announced the launch of their new self-serve Enterprise CX platform to help brands build cutting edge Intelligent Virtual Assistants in a low code environment and go live within a few days. The platform has been built on years of insights generated from more than 300 enterprise solutions that Haptik has enabled across the world, cumulatively driving more than four billion conversations to date. It is specifically designed keeping in mind the customer experience needs of Haptik's core clientele, which are consumer brands across E-Commerce, Digital Native & Gaming, Insurance, Mortgage, and Telecom industries.

The pandemic has only accelerated the adoption of digital chat & voice assistants across the enterprise, driven by the consumer shift to be online and ever connected. Gartner estimates the Conversational AI Platform market to be $2.5 billion in 2020, growing at a staggering pace of 75% year over year. However, one of the biggest challenges in the industry today is the speed of deployment and time-to-value for such solutions. There are many self-serve bot builders in the market, but none of them achieve the right balance between serving the complex needs of the Enterprise and providing an easy to use platform. Haptik saw this huge gap driven by constant customer feedback, and has invested the last 18 months in building a platform that can solve this problem.

With Haptik's self-serve Enterprise CX platform, Product Managers have access to the 3 major capabilities they require to build a successful Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA):

Conversation Studio: A low code IVA builder with 100+ proprietary AI templates called Smart Skills, pre-integrated with customer data systems such as Salesforce, Shopify, Oracle, SAP, and more. Live Agent Handoff: For complex long-tail inquiries, the platform provides easy out-of-the-box drag and drop integration with popular contact center systems such as Zendesk, Freshworks, Salesforce Service Cloud, Genesys, Nice InContact, etc. Intelligent Analytics: The industry's most advanced analytics system produces real time insights into conversations, continuous supervised learning, and user journey maps.

"In mathematics, there is this concept of low threshold-high ceiling, which basically means providing the easiest way to do something yet allowing powerful customizations on top," said Swapan Rajdev, Co-Founder & CTO of Haptik. "This is the philosophy behind what we have done with our Enterprise-CX platform. If you're a brand across one of our core industry verticals, you can sign up and go live in a few days if not hours. Then as the complexity increases with scale, there is enough power there to customize as you like and integrate with systems across your organization. As conversational AI shifts from being an early adopter to an early majority category, the shift to self-serve is inevitable and we believe Haptik's Enterprise CX-platform will lead the way."

In addition, Haptik has created a robust onboarding guide and a library of content to share best practices about conversational AI that can help product teams get started quickly. The self-serve platform has been live for select customers for the last few months and has received overwhelmingly positive feedback.

Nick Spicer, Customer Experience Manager at Latercase said, "Haptik's platform is perfect for self-service. While they do offer fully managed services, we like to get our hands dirty and build out solutions ourselves. Their bot building process has been intuitive and easy to grasp with minimum coding knowledge. We were also impressed with the amount of flexibility and customization that the platform offers."

This self-serve platform launch follows the recent launches of AI-Agent Assist (a tool to increase agent quality and efficiency with real time suggestions) and Interakt (a WhatsApp business management solution for SMBs). Haptik was also recently recognized as a "Vendor to Watch" by IDC in their Worldwide General Purpose Conversational AI Platforms 2021 Vendor Assessment.

About Haptik

Haptik is one of the world's largest Customer Experience Platform powered by Conversational AI, having reached over 100 million devices, and processed over 4B+ conversations. Part of the $65B Internet conglomerate Reliance Jio Platforms, Haptik Intelligent virtual assistants enable Fortune 500 brands globally to enhance customer experience while saving costs and increasing revenue. The company has been featured as a leader in the category across many platforms including Gartner, AI Time Journal, Opus Research & more. Haptik's leading clients and partners include KFC, Oyo Rooms, Starhub, HP, Tata Group, Disney Hotstar, OLA, and Zurich Insurance among others.

