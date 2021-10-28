The cost-effective models include large displays, and deliver robust performance with improved energy efficiency

ALE SIP Devices releases three new Halo deskphones that elevate the customer experience The cost-effective models include large displays, and deliver robust performance with improved energy efficiency

SHANGHAI, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALE China Co., Ltd ("ALE SIP Devices"), an audio and video technology expert in the global deskphone market, operating under the tradename ALE SIP Devices has introduced three new Open SIP based deskphones by Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise: H3P, H3G and H6.

These new models, which will be available all over the world from November 2021, expand the current Halo series to five models including the legacy H2 and H2P deskphones. The new products are cost effective options that deliver robust performance for customers. They stand out with their larger display, low power consumption, and ability to be booted within seconds.

Functionalities and benefits include:

3 new options to address basic telephony needs with robust performance

Wideband audio, OPUS codec

Full duplex handsfree

6-way conferencing

1,000 call logs, contacts and records

Up to 4 SIP accounts

2.8'' display for improved user experience

H3P, H3G: black and white backlit screen

H6: color screen with 320x240 definition

Selected components and powerful CPU to bring robust performance

Boot within seconds

Perform well even in harsh environments

More programmable line keys and fast dial keys

Offer efficiency and convenience

Up to class one POE

Lower maintenance and operation cost

Eco friendliness

Ports for different purposes

2 gigabit ports are available on H3G and H6 for faster connections

H6 has an extra USB port for headset and other devices, e.g. recording device, Wi-Fi Dongle

Easy deployment

Interop with main SIP platforms, ALE's easy deployment server (EDS) and easy device management tools (EPS/EDM)

Same software for the 3 models that can automatically recognises model type

The deskphones offer an elevated user experience and can improve the efficiency and productivity of business communication among office staff, in call centres and hotel guest rooms.

About ALE SIP Devices

ALE SIP Devices are designed and manufactured by ALE China Co., Ltd, an audio technology expert in the global deskphone market, operating under ALE SIP Devices tradename. It focuses on innovative technologies to develop a wide-range of SIP-based products that can be integrated into a variety of solutions with easy provisioning tools in a cost effective, secure and flexible manner.

ALE SIP Devices can provide global business partners and end-users products with simpler business connections anywhere with top-notch audio, reliable hardware and software that have gone extensive testing before launching to the market.

From innovative development to green manufacturing, ALE SIP Devices rigorously manage every component and each production procedure to ensure products meet worldwide standards.

For more information, visit our website at: www.aledevice.com

