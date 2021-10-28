Crown Electrokinetics to Report Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results on November 12, 2021

CORVALLIS, Ore., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), a leading smart glass technology company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fiscal 2022 second quarter ended September 30, 2021, before the market open on Friday, November 12, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast that morning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time featuring remarks by Doug Croxall, Chairman & CEO and Joel Krutz, CFO.

Event: Crown Electrokinetics Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call Date: Friday, November 12, 2021 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time Live Call: + 1-877-451-6152 (Toll Free) or +1-201-389-0879 (International) Webcast: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/47130/indexl.html

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through November 26, 2021, at +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 13724379. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on Crown's Investor Relations site: https://ir.crownek.com/.

About Crown Electrokinetics

Crown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of DynamicTint - We Make Your Glass Smarter™. Originally invented by Hewlett-Packard (HP, Inc.), our technology allows any glass surface to transition between clear and dark in seconds. With applications to a wide array of windows, including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylights, we partner with leading glass and film manufacturers for mass production and distribution. At the core of our technology is a thin film that is powered by electrically-charged pigment which not only replaces common window tints but is also a more sustainable alternative to traditional window treatments. With its unique ability to be retrofitted to existing glass, DynamicTint™ offers myriad benefits related to reducing carbon emissions. The company is supported by a robust patent portfolio. For more information, please visit WWW.CROWNEK.COM .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "should" or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Crown Electrokinetics and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Crown Electrokinetics' periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Crown Electrokinetics undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

