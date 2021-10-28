Green Oaks Apartments Development Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
WHO:
Mr. Arjun Nagarkatti, President, AMCAL/AMTEX
The Honorable Sylvester Turner, Mayor, City of Houston
The Honorable Tarsha Jackson, Houston City Council Member, City of Houston District B
The Honorable Sheila Jackson Lee, Congresswoman, U.S. House of Representatives, TX District 18
The Honorable Senfronia Thompson, State of Texas House of Representatives, District 141
The Honorable Carol Alvarado, Senator, Texas Senate District 6
Mr. LaRence Snowden, Board Chairman, Houston Housing Authority
Mr. Keith Bynam, Interim Director, City of Houston Housing & Community Development Dept.
Dr. Irishea Hilliard, Pastor, New Life Church, Houston, Texas
Ms. Nicole Haskins, Principal, Spence Elementary School, Aldine ISD
Other dignitaries and community leaders, Green Oaks Apartments residents, construction subcontractors, and students from Spence Elementary School - Aldine ISD
WHAT:
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the new AMTEX Green Oaks Affordable Multifamily Housing Development, a 177-Unit Apartment Complex located in Northeast Houston
WHEN:
Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. (Check-In), 1:30 p.m. (Program)
WHERE:
AMTEX Green Oaks Apartments, 1475 Gears Road, Houston, Texas 77067
WHY:
AMTEX's Green Oaks Apartments Development is designed to close the substantial shortage of affordable housing units in Houston. According to the Houston Housing Authority, "Recent Census data indicates that over 400,000 households in Houston qualify for housing assistance at 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI), additionally there are 155,582 families currently living in poverty. Over 200,000 families in Houston pay greater than 30% of their income for housing. The existing housing stock only provides affordable opportunities for 76,725 families in Houston. This sheds light on the extent of the need for affordable housing for all families at all income ranges below 80% of AMI. The Houston Housing Authority aims to increase the number of affordable housing units available for qualified residents within its jurisdiction."
The City of Houston Housing and Community Development Department awarded AMTEX's Green Oaks Apartment Development the competitive four percent Housing Tax Credits. The development received unanimous support from the City of Houston Mayor and City Council, led by then City Council District B Council Member Jerry Davis. The project also received overwhelming support from Harris County Commission Precinct One, Representative Senfronia Thompson, TX House of Representatives, District 141, area Neighborhood Home-Owner Associations, Business Chambers, and the surrounding Northeast Houston community. In addition to providing housing for the target population, AMTEX provided unprecedented economic development opportunities for Minority, Women/Small Business Enterprises, and HUD Section 3 businesses and residents. For more information visit, https://amtex-greenoaks.com.
Event Program:
http://amtex-greenoaks.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/AMTEX-RC-Program_10-27-21_Final.pdf
