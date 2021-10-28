The #1 Ruler on the Candy Scene, Reese's, Gives You Over a Foot of Peanut Butter Cups with New Reese's Super King Bar

HERSHEY, Pa., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hear ye, hear ye! As the #1 candy brand, Reese's brings you a ruler that's over 12 inches in length with the Reese's Super King.

Reese's is bestowing fans with more royal responsibility than ever before – and by "more," we mean one foot of everyone's favorite peanut butter cups, with six cups under the same wrapper. Introducing Reese's Super King, launching this November. Now you can savor these beloved cups for yourself and still have enough to share.

We get it. Sometimes a Reese's King size bar isn't enough to satisfy your tastebuds and everyone else's as well. That's why the new Super King package is now a full foot long, giving fans enough of the classic peanut butter and chocolate goodness for you and your crew. With so much sharing power, Super King size will make you the beloved ruler of your friend group…just don't blame us if your newfound popularity is too much to handle (or if you eat them all yourself).

"We're always looking for ways to give our fans more of what they love – which happens to be more Reese's," said Allen Dark, senior manager of Reese's brand. "Reese's Super King size is our largest, most shareable package of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups yet. Now you don't need to worry about sneaking your Reese's cups when your friends are around."

Reese's Super King size bars will be available at select stores nationwide starting in November 2021. For more information on the new product, click here.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 17,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 90 brands around the world that drive more than $8.1 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's®, Reese's®, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop, and Pirate's Booty.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

