2022 Biloxi Manufactured Housing Show: Registration and Housing Now Open

BILOXI, Miss., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of housing is here with the 2022 Biloxi Manufactured Housing Show. Registration and housing are now open for this one-of-a-kind industry event taking place March 28 - 31, 2022 at the IP Casino Resort Spa in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Members of the media are encouraged to secure their complimentary media credentials to learn more about manufactured homes and their role as a quality affordable housing solution.

The historic Biloxi, Mississippi is located in the southeastern region of the country and can be found nestled on the Gulf of Mexico between New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama. This city surprises visitors with year-round celebrations, extensive dining options, casinos, and more. The event's venue, IP Casino Resort Spa features exquisite water views, bustling restaurants, easy access to the main throughways, and close proximity to all the action. And most importantly, this new venue brings the exhibitors and home displays closer than ever before. Attendees will be able to easily and quickly explore between the expo hall and home display lot.

Manufactured housing professionals are encouraged to register and secure their hotel rooms today, so they can: CONNECT, LEARN, TOUR and PROGRESS in Biloxi. The following are highlights of the upcoming show:

NEW Welcome Reception has been added to the schedule to facilitate networking opportunities and the ability to connect with other attendees.

The latest in cutting-edge manufactured home models are brought together in an easily accessible way from the top manufacturers across the nation.

Expansive expo hall to maximize the showcasing of service suppliers in the industry

Educational workshops over two days curated with subject matter experts for community owners/operators and retailers.

Extensive face time with colleagues, industry partners, and MH professionals.

For full details, registration and information on exhibiting or sponsoring at the manufactured housing's premier event can be found at www.biloxihomeshow.com .

About Biloxi Manufactured Housing Show

Formerly known as the Tunica Show, this new city and venue will be the home to over a thousand professionals, the newest home models, educational workshops, and exhibitors in the MH industry for three days. The event is being hosted by the South Central Manufactured Housing Institute (SCHMI) and managed by the industry-centric digital marketing agency ManufacturedHomes.com .

CONTACT:

Kaitlyn Palatucci

Phone: 949-216-0521

Email: kaitlyn@biloxihomeshow.com

View original content:

SOURCE Biloxi Manufactured Housing Show