Calling All Ghouls And Goblins Who Love Halloween And Chuck E. Cheese! Chuck E. Is Making History Today And He Wants You To Be A Part Of It! Let The Countdown Begin!

Calling All Ghouls And Goblins Who Love Halloween And Chuck E. Cheese! Chuck E. Is Making History Today And He Wants You To Be A Part Of It! Let The Countdown Begin! "The Best of The Chuck E. Cheese Halloween Boo-tacular Show!"

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Chuck E. Cheese Boo-Tacular (PRNewsfoto/CEC Entertainment, LLC)

WHAT: Chuck E. Cheese is launching his first EVER Entertainment special on YouTube! Chuck E. Cheese fans and guests from around the world will be able to watch our first-ever 30-minute Halloween Special on YouTube and YouTube kids: "The Best of The Chuck E. Cheese Halloween Boo-tacular Show!" There will be some spooky surprises and fun for all who tune-in.

WHY: Chuck E. Cheese loves Halloween and dressing up in costumes like the rest of us! Afterall, we're all just kids at heart. Chuck E. Cheese understands that Halloween may be a little different this year for some kids and parents and he wants to provide a safe, stay-at-home alternative for families to create a special, unique experience!

WHEN: Friday, October 29th, 2021, at 3:00 CST

WHERE: Chuck E. Cheese - YouTube, https://www.youtube.com/chuckecheese

PR CONTACT: Ellie Heckman, eheckman@currentglobal.com, 312-286-1098

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CEC Entertainment, LLC