LattePanda Team to Announce LattePanda 3 Delta, the Thinnest Pocket-sized Hackable Computer on Kickstarter

SHANGHAI, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the LattePanda team announced it will launch a Kickstarter campaign for its new product - LattePanda 3 Delta - the thinnest pocket-sized hackable computer on Nov 2, 2021 (16:00 GMT).

LattePanda 3 Delta Kickstarter Campaign

The LattePanda team started their efforts in 2015 via Kickstarter for LattePanda V1, a windows 10 computer for everything and amazingly raised £442,735 from 4,060 backers of the campaign and the LattePanda team delivered the first generation of products in March 2016 as promised. Then the LattePanda team built up an online community for users from all over the world, contributing to hundreds of quality projects. "Nice job LattePanda, already many months of use," a comment from a user, "didn't have any issue since last summer, really impressive."

The LattePanda's R&D team kept on exploring more possibilities of technology. Two years later, in 2017, they are back with improved and fantastic products on Kickstarter - LattePanda Alpha and Delta. "They are another revolution to define a new era of computing not just for enthusiasts, but also for everyone who uses a computer!" said a user of LattePanda Alpha and Delta. The LattePanda team surpassed its crowdfunding goal and raised £474.161 from 1,901 backers.

On Nov 2, 2021 (16:00 GMT), the LattePanda team will start the third Kickstarter campaign for the new generation of LattePanda 3 Delta. According to the LattePanda page revealed officially, LattePanda 3 Delta makes a big improvement over the 1st and 2nd generations in terms of performance, transfer speed and heat dissipation but keeps almost the same connectors and layout as the previous generations to simplify projects' making, migrating and upgrading. As its slogan says, "Faster than ever - a pocket-sized hackable computer for mega creativity." Witness other new and improved functions of LattePanda 3 Delta on its Kickstarter campaign on Nov 2, 2021.

