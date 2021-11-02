Chomps Meat Snack Brand Encourages People To Get Outside For 'National Take A Hike Day' With A Trip To The Smoky Mountains

Chomps and Visit Sevierville Partner to Host an Instagram Contest in Which Participants Can Win an Excursion to the Smoky Mountains

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fastest-growing natural meat snack brand on the market – Chomps – partners with Tennessee's Visit Sevierville for National Take A Hike Day on November 17, 2021. Chomps' Take A Hike campaign encourages consumers to get creative and active, showing off how they "take a hike with Chomps" from wherever they are located, be it the trails, beach, or city streets.

Participating consumers enter into an Instagram competition where one lucky grand prize winner will receive a complimentary luxury cabin stay in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee for up to four people, plus $1,000 towards travel expenses, $300 in dining credit and two adventure experiences. Further, ten additional winners will be selected to receive a one-month supply of Chomps meat snacks.

"As a former personal trainer, nutrition and fitness have always come naturally to me," said Chomps Co-Founder, Pete Maldonado. "Becoming a parent has only further instilled in me how imperative it is that we teach our kids the importance of respecting nature and preserving natural wonders like the Smoky Mountains, as well as the benefits of being outside and pursuing a healthy, active lifestyle. Our goal with Chomps is to make it easier to enjoy being outdoors and on-the-go with protein-packed snacks that deliver on taste, with an equal emphasis on doing so sustainably."

The preservation of national parks is a cause close to the hearts of Maldonado and fellow co-founder, Rashid Ali, and this sentiment was the impetus for the Take A Hike campaign.

"Enjoying the great outdoors is an important part of the Smoky Mountain lifestyle," said Visit Sevierville Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Amanda Marr. "When you've got a great protein-packed snack like Chomps, you have even more energy to enjoy the hiking, fishing, and outdoor adventures found here in Sevierville."

Contest rules will require participants to post to either their Instagram Reels or in-feed, tagging both Chomps (@chomps) and Visit Sevierville (@visitsevierville) and using the hashtag #TakeAHikeWithChomps. Entry is limited to one per person. Instagram profiles must be public to participate. Contest begins at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 and ends at 11:59 p.m. EST on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 ("Promotion Period"). Prize winners will be notified by email and/or phone on or around 6:00 p.m. EST and must meet all eligibility requirements. For more information or to find a retail location near you, visit www.chomps.com .

About Chomps

Chomps is the fastest-growing natural meat snack brand in both the Natural and Conventional retail channels* with products made from the highest-quality, sustainably sourced proteins and no hidden, harmful ingredients. All Chomps meat sticks are made from grass-fed and finished beef and venison and free-range turkey with no hormones or antibiotics. Chomps never contain added sugar, soy, dairy, artificial preservatives or colors, MSG, fillers, binders or artificial nitrates or nitrites. Additionally, Chomps is the only meat snack that is Whole30 Approved, Certified Gluten-Free, Certified Paleo, Keto Certified, Non-GMO Project Verified and Allergy-Friendly. Visit www.chomps.com for more information.

