FICO to Host Free Online Financial Education Event for Hampton Roads Consumers Congressman Bobby Scott Will Deliver Welcome Remarks at the "Score a Better Future" Event

HAMPTON ROADS, Va., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading analytics software firm FICO (NYSE:FICO) will host a free online financial education event with national and local nonprofit partners for Hampton Roads consumers, including Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Portsmouth, Newport News and Hampton, on November 10. Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-03) will provide remarks.

The event is part of FICO's "Score A Better Future" program, which focuses on helping consumers improve their understanding of their credit and overall financial health. Consumers will learn from credit experts what the key ingredients are that make up the FICO® Score, and the myths and facts about FICO Scores, which are used by 90 percent of the top U.S. lenders.

"The first step in reaching your financial goals is getting the right tools to better understand your financial health," said Joanne Gaskin, Vice President of Scores and Analytics at FICO. "The Score A Better Future event will bring invaluable financial literacy education to the residents of the seven cities and beyond. Attendees will walk away quipped with information that can help them to better understand their credit scores and empower them to take charge of their financial future."

FICO has partnered with Operation HOPE to provide attendees with the opportunity to make appointments for free one-on-one credit coaching from non-profit financial well-being coaches to help attendees develop a plan to address their financial goals.

Other FICO partners for the event include:

Consumer Action

National Urban League

National Consumers League

Diversified Resource Network

National Association of Women Business Owners

US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Small Business Roundtable

Norfolk Public Library

Virginia Workforce Innovation and Entrepreneurs

Hampton Roads Community Action Program

Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce

YWCA South Hampton Roads

Virginia Union University

To register for the event or get more information about the Score A Better Future program, visit http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/

Who: FICO and Operation HOPE credit counselors

What: Score A Better Future is a free community education and financial empowerment program by FICO in partnership with local and national nonprofits.

When: Wednesday, November 10, 2021 from 12:00-1:15 pm Eastern

Where: http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/ (Virtual link to webinar provided upon registration)

