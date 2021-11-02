Wix Introduces Wix Fit a Cutting Edge Platform Built for Today's Fitness Professionals

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix (Nasdaq: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, today announced Wix Fit , a complete platform tailored to support personal trainers, gyms and multi-location studios. The platform includes every touchpoint a fitness professional needs to keep up with a changing industry, boost productivity and ultimately make clients feel their best—all in a single solution.

Deliver a powerful mobile experience with a branded app

Wix Fit's broad feature set includes tools to help fitness professionals manage and grow their business, as well as engage with customers. These tools include the ability to manage classes and calendars from one dashboard, accept online bookings, and receive payments via Wix Payments and other providers. To help clients work out from anywhere, Wix Fit also enables online workout challenges, live-streaming for virtual sessions, and the selling or renting of video on demand, all of which can be bundled in packages or memberships.

Professionals can drive new revenue streams with eCommerce and dropshipping options, and further grow their business with Ascend by Wix , a full marketing suite including automated emails, a promotional video maker, advanced SEO plans, creation and management of social campaigns and more. Wix Fit also offers the ability to grow local communities using Wix Groups and Wix Forums, share content via a blog, manage client relationships, and detailed reports to help fitness professionals optimize the performance of their fitness business.

Today, Wix serves over one hundred thousand fitness professionals worldwide. Wix Fit was originally launched in 2019 and the company has continued to vastly develop the platform to keep pace with the industry's rapid shift to a hybrid fitness model. New integrations include extended virtual, marketing and payment capabilities. Since the beginning of 2020, 44% of Wix Fit businesses that have been created are either hybrid or completely virtual.

Wix Fit users also have automatic access to Wix's native mobile apps. Mobile is a key driver in customer engagement in the fitness segment—Wix data indicates that 74% of customer traffic to Wix Fit businesses comes from mobile web browsing. By utilizing native mobile apps, Wix Fit users can deliver customized experiences to their customers. Using the Fit by Wix app, customers can book classes, access virtual content, track their performance and chat with trainers and other studio members. For a more customized experience for their members, fitness professionals can build their own native mobile app using the app builder Branded App by Wix , which enables professionals ultimate ownership and creative freedom over their app experience.

"Running a fitness business today is dynamic and constantly evolving, and we're proud to provide fitness professionals with a complete solution to manage their business and drive growth for their brand," said Sarig Reichert, Head of Wix Fit & Bookings. "In today's landscape, fitness professionals need to be able to pivot at any time, and the industry is heavily leaning into more hybrid approaches to working out. Wix Fit was designed alongside professional trainers and studio owners in order to meet their needs and demands and provides them the opportunity to maximize their footprint on both web and mobile, engage with customers virtually and run their brick and mortar to ultimately future-proof their business."

All activity performed across the website and app is fully synced and reflected on the Wix users' dashboard. Fitness professionals can manage their business using the Wix Business Manager and on the go through the Wix Owner App.

For additional information on Wix Fit, visit https://www.wix.com/fitness-solution or watch the informational video here .

About Wix.com, Ltd

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 210 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Editor X, a curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Velo by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Austin, Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Cedar Rapids, Denver, Dnipro, Dublin, Kyiv, Kraków, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

