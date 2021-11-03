GlassesUSA.com's Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Start on Monday, November 1st - Score Epic Discounts on Brand Name Eyeglasses and Sunglasses While They Last! GlassesUSA.com's biggest sale of the year - Save 65% off on thousands of eyeglasses and sunglasses styles and brands.

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GlassesUSA.com's incredible Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts have arrived! The limited time sale will start November 1 and last until the end of the month with thousands of frames to choose from which will include coveted brand name eyeglasses and sunglasses, such as Ray-Ban, Oakley, Gucci, Prada, and many more. With thousands of options, this is the very best time to browse and make sure you get the best fit for your eyes. GlassesUSA.com is making it easier for customers to seamlessly complete their online shopping with our exclusive 'virtual mirror', as well as the Prescription Scanner App. With massive site-wide discounts, this is the best time of the year to shop for all your eyewear needs.

It’s all in the details. Shop GlassesUSA.com’s latest Ottoto Industrial Chic collection, inspired by the raw textures and colors of industrial artifacts around us. A down-to-earth trend that translates beautifully to strong, yet chic frames

Discounts will be as follows:

"Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the perfect opportunities for customers to score epic deals during this highly anticipated markdown event on all their eyewear needs and take advantage of our lowest prices of the year. This is also the perfect time to utilize Flexible Spending Account funds before they run out, which happens at the end of the year." - Daniel Rothman, GlassesUSA.com's CEO and Co-Founder.

Customers can choose from thousands of coveted designer glasses and established house brand frames - such as Ray-Ban, Gucci, Oakley, Versace and Muse x Hilary Duff - with prescription lenses, Transition® lenses, blue light blocking coating, anti-fog coating, sunglasses lenses and many more. Free shipping and returns apply on all orders and customer service is available 24/7 for a risk-free, hassle-free shopping experience. For more information visit www.GlassesUSA.com.

About GlassesUSA.com

GlassesUSA.com is the fastest growing, leading online eyewear retailer in the US offering a variety of high-quality designer brands and established house brands in a wide-range of styles – single vision glasses, multifocals, sunglasses, sports glasses, kids glasses, contact lenses, digital protection and more - GlassesUSA.com was built on the belief that purchasing eyewear shouldn't break the bank and is on a mission to change the way consumers purchase eyewear. As a disruptor in the eyewear category, GlassesUSA.com continues to innovate the industry with tools that further the brand's mission, including their proprietary Prescription Scanner App, which extracts current prescription from any pair of glasses and their AR Virtual Mirror, which enables consumers to see how the frames will look on them from the comfort of their home. The online retailer has been recognized by Internet Retailer and Inc. 5000 as a category leader. For more information, please visit www.GlassesUSA.com, www.facebook.com/GlassesUSA, and www.instagram.com/glassesusa

This Black Friday at GlassesUSA.com you can buy one and get one FREE to match your partner and be the ultimate duo

Whether you are a glasses or contact lens person, you'll find exactly what you need at GlassesUSA.com, offering unlimited choice for every style and taste

Muse is the perfect blend of vintage inspired, contemporary style, and top quality design. Your new pair of Muse glasses will make a bold statement, and be an impressive addition to your eyewear collection. Sold exclusively at GlassesUSA.com

GlassesUSA.com Logo (PRNewsfoto/GlassesUSA.com)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GlassesUSA.com