ITRenew Expands Suite of Networking Solutions with Pluribus Networks' Adaptive Cloud Fabric Software

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ITRenew , the global leader in circular cloud and sustainable data center infrastructure, today announced the expansion of its suite of Sesame by ITRenew networking solutions to include Pluribus Networks ' Netvisor® ONE operating system and Adaptive Cloud Fabric™ controllerless SDN cloud networking software.

Sesame by ITRenew customers now have the option to add Pluribus' open networking software to their hyperscale-grade compute, storage and networking infrastructure for a fully integrated hardware and software solution. The combination is ideal for organizations seeking best-in-class data center solutions that are fully tested, deliver the flexibility and efficiency of open architecture, and offer the performance and power needed to support multiple workloads.

"We're excited to add Pluribus as an ITRenew Technology Partner. Both companies share a commitment to removing the cost and complexity barriers to profitable and sustainable data center growth worldwide," said Ali Fenn, President, ITRenew. "The availability of Pluribus' networking software on Sesame systems will make it even easier for our customers to deploy, optimize and scale their critical infrastructure around the globe."

Enterprises and service provider customers globally have been quick to recognize the value of this collaboration and the high-performance, multitenant, hybrid multi-cloud architecture that enables them to expand their capabilities. ITRenew is currently implementing projects with Pluribus Networks in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific that span multiple customer segments.

"Networking has always been the Achilles heel of the data center, slowing service delivery and creating friction for the business. Pluribus puts these issues to rest with radical network automation, virtualization and visibility," said Kumar Srikantan, CEO, Pluribus Networks. "In addition to the appeal of short lead times, we believe strongly in the value ITRenew brings economically, environmentally, and operationally to enterprise and service provider customers. Pluribus is excited to see our cloud networking software integrated into these rack-scale solutions, ensuring ITRenew customers can move at the speed of cloud."

"The imperative of digital transformation and the rise of modern applications have increased the demand for datacenter infrastructure that can be deployed quickly to deliver the agility, flexibility, resiliency, programmability, and operational simplicity associated with the best of cloud technology. Organizations are also paying greater attention to the environmental impact of their IT infrastructure. As unprecedented and widespread global supply-chain constraints inhibit the industry's capacity to meet demand, ITRenew and Pluribus have responded with sustainable rack-scale solutions that deliver hyperscale-grade cloud infrastructure that can be deployed in a matter of weeks," said Brad Casemore, IDC's Research Vice President, Datacenter and Multicloud Networks.

In addition to the breakthrough time to value, total cost of ownership and sustainability advantages customers have come to expect from ITRenew, the integration of Netvisor ONE and Adaptive Cloud Fabric enables them to radically simplify their data center fabric networking. Now they can easily deploy active-active data centers for increased availability, edge data centers for low latency, support workload mobility for performance optimization and program the entire network fabric with one or two commands – whether in a single rack, several racks inside a single data center or across multiple data center sites around the globe.

As members of the Open Compute Project (OCP), a collaborative community accelerating the benefits of open systems, ITRenew and Pluribus are also enabling customers to realize the efficiency, flexibility and sustainability benefits of hardware built on open architecture and software based on Linux Foundation open source.

"The Open Compute Project is designed to attract a community of open cloud infrastructure players with a goal of fostering innovation with open hardware designs and open source software while at the same time decarbonizing the IT supply chain. We are pleased to see this collaboration between key OCP solution providers hitting these two objectives squarely, showcasing that our mission and community structure is working just as we envisioned," said Steve Helvie, VP Channel Development, Open Compute Project (OCP).

ITRenew, the Circular Cloud leader, is a multinational corporation creating circularity models and second lives for some of the most advanced data center technology on the planet. With sustainably sourced products and services that power cloud and enterprise data centers, edge infrastructure, AI/ML, embedded and industrial systems worldwide, ITRenew is opening up billions in new financial opportunity across the ecosystem, slashing e-waste and CO 2 impact, and making hyperscale-grade hardware accessible to and affordable for all. To learn more, visit www.itrenew.com and follow ITRenew on LinkedIn and Twitter @ITRenewinc .

Pluribus Networks delivers highly scalable, automated and cost-efficient data center network solutions based on the principles of disaggregation and controllerless SDN automation. The Linux-based Netvisor® ONE operating system and the Adaptive Cloud Fabric™ controllerless SDN software have been purpose built to deliver radically automated networking along with superior economics by leveraging white box switches including Pluribus' own Freedom™ Series of switches. The Adaptive Cloud Fabric controllerless SDN architecture is optimized to deliver a modern network fabric underlay and overlay across data center sites to support distributed cloud with rich services, automated operations, intrinsic security, comprehensive visibility and no single point of failure. Pluribus is deployed by more than 350 customers, including more than 100 tier one mobile network operators, in mission critical networks around the globe. Visit Pluribus Networks to learn more.

