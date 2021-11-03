MIM Software Inc. Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Additional AI Contours & Local Deployment

CLEVELAND, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIM Software Inc. announced today it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for additional automatically segmented contours and local deployment for Contour ProtégéAI™, its robust AI auto-contouring solution.

(PRNewsfoto/MIM Software Inc.)

"This FDA 510(k) clearance significantly expands our offering and supports our ultimate goal of enhancing patient care."

MIM Software has received FDA 510(k) clearance for additional head and neck, thorax, prostate, and abdomen contours. Quality improvements to existing contours have also been implemented.

Furthermore, Contour ProtégéAI now supports both cloud-hosted and local deployment in the United States.

"Contouring continues to be one of the most time-consuming tasks for radiation therapy clinics," said Andrew Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of MIM Software Inc. "MIM Software is dedicated to the continued development of Contour ProtégéAI to reduce the time required to contour and help clinics achieve quicker simulation to treatment times. This FDA 510(k) clearance significantly expands our offering and supports our ultimate goal of enhancing patient care."

Further enhancements will be pursued by MIM Software through additional FDA 510(k) clearances with the goal of pushing the capabilities of AI auto-contouring forward.

About MIM Software Inc.

MIM Software Inc. is a privately held company with a dynamic working environment. It is headquartered in Cleveland, OH, with international offices in Beijing, Chengdu, and Brussels.

MIM Software sells its products globally to imaging centers, hospitals, specialty clinics, research organizations, and pharmaceutical companies. The company's products are used in over 3000 centers worldwide, with more than 500 of those centers located outside of the United States. MIM Software is used in 16 of the top 20 hospitals listed in the U.S. News & World Report Hospital Rankings & Ratings.

MIM Software Inc. is committed to enhancing patient care by providing customer-centered and innovative imaging solutions in the fields of Radiation Oncology, Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Neuroimaging, and Cardiac Imaging.

To learn more, visit www.mimsoftware.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MIM Software Inc.