RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") Acquires Sprad's RV in Reno, Nevada

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") today announced further expansion in the Western United States with the acquisition of Sprad's RV in Reno, Nevada.

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, "We are excited to enter Reno, Nevada and further expand in the Western U.S. with the acquisition of Sprad's RV. The Reno market has strong RV demographics with incredible parks and nearly 3,000 registrations, which is four times larger than the U.S. average RVs per capita. The addition of Sprad's RV in Reno expands RVR's geographic footprint to 76 stores in 25 states to better serve our customers wherever their travels may take them."

"Thank you to Patrick West for building Sprad's RV into an RV dealer of choice in Reno and selecting us to take the business forward," Ferrando added, "Mark Magnacca the GM of Sprad's will continue to manage the business for us, and Sprad's RV will be part of RVR's Western Region managed by Jim Humble. The Sprad's team is great. We welcome all of the dedicated Sprad's RV associates into the RV Retailer family of stores."

Sprad's RV is located on the south side of Reno. The sales and service center is located right off I-580 on the west side of the interstate. The store offers leading brands and models from Grand Design, Forest River, Keystone, and Lance.

To learn more about Sprad's RV and RV Retailer, please visit: https://www.spradsrv.com/ or https://www.rvretailer.com/

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer has 76 RV stores in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV, Tom's Camperland and Blue Dog RV, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

