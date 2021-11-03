Toyota Tundra Named Truck of Texas

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota's all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra was awarded the title "Truck of Texas" by the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) at the annual Texas Truck Rodeo event.

The all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra Platinum

Built on a new fully boxed chassis and equipped with a new multilink rear suspension, the Tundra offers impressive capability with its maximum tow rating of 12,000 pounds and a max payload of 1,940 pounds. Featuring two new i-Force powertrains – the i-FORCE 3.5L twin-turbo V6 engine and available i-FORCE MAX 3.5L twin-turbo V6 hybrid – the Tundra not only significantly improves performance but both powertrains improve efficiency as well. Maybe the most surprising aspect of the hybrid i-FORCE MAX powertrain is that it is the most powerful of the options, producing 437 hp @ 5,200 rpm and a whopping 583 lb.-ft. of torque and an impressively low 2,400 rpm.

"The 2022 Toyota Tundra is truly an all-new truck inside and out, and we're honored that TAWA recognized all the great features the Tundra offers," said Lisa Materazzo, group vice president - Toyota Marketing. "The Tundra is really an American story through and through, as it is not only assembled at our manufacturing plant in San Antonio, but it was designed and developed in California and Michigan, its engines are built in Alabama and the multimedia system was developed by our Connected Technology team in Plano.

Born from invincible, the 2022 Tundra arrives in December 2021 with a host of new features to accompany the new chassis and powertrains. Those looking to get off the beaten path will appreciate the off-road technology that includes the available Multi-Terrain Select (MTS), Crawl Control (CRAWL) and selectable rear locker. The all-new multimedia system offers a user-friendly experience with new voice activated technology or via the massive 14-inch touchscreen.

Additionally, the 2022 Tundra offers drivers groundbreaking towing technology. Using sensors and cameras, Tundra's driver assistance technology helps drivers easily connect a trailer and Straight Path Assist helps keep it in a straight line when backing up. Additional new interior features include a panoramic moonroof, a tailored cabin, the available fan-favorite power vertical rear window and an available 12.3-inch digital instrument panel for the driver.

This year's Texas Truck Rodeo brought together 44 journalists to evaluate automakers' latest trucks and SUVs on an off-road course in the Texas Hill Country near Austin. Vehicles from the world's top manufacturers were evaluated on interior, exterior, value, performance and personal appeal. The Tundra ran the rugged course, leaving its competitors trailing in the competition.

"The Texas Auto Writers Association Truck of Texas award is a prestigious honor, and there's no doubt the 2022 Toyota Tundra roared in with the intention to impress," said TAWA president Kristin Shaw. "TAWA journalists had the privilege of driving the brand-new Tundra on- and off-road at the same time as the national launch. By the end of the Texas Truck Rodeo, our members' votes were loud and clear: the 2022 Tundra is a winner."

TAWA is a Texas-based nonprofit association for automotive journalists promoting professionalism and quality in journalism for more than two decades. TAWA has grown to become one of the most influential and recognized automotive journalist associates in the U.S. The group produces two annual events – Texas Auto Roundup and Texas Truck Rodeo – that allow members to experience vehicles from various manufacturers in one place, at one time.

For more information on the 2022 Toyota Tundra, visit the Toyota Newsroom.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 in the U.S. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 30 million cars and trucks at our 9 manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

