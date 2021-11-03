TBD Media Group's Vision 2045 Summit in Edinburgh, from 8-10th November, will premiere alongside the COP 26 in uniting parties across the world to catalyse climate action.

The Vision 2045 Summit calls influential business leaders to collaborate in tandem with COP26. TBD Media Group's Vision 2045 Summit in Edinburgh, from 8-10th November, will premiere alongside the COP 26 in uniting parties across the world to catalyse climate action.

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following TBD Media Group's trailblazing campaigns that highlight the steps businesses are taking to address issues around sustainability, participants of the Vision 2045 campaign will come together at the three-day event to exchange ideas and mobilise innovative approaches to business that are having a positive impact on the future of our planet.

In this regard, a global delegation of business executives and industry leaders will gather over a 3 day summit in Edinburgh to strategize action to bring a fair and sustainable society.

Microsoft, Hilton Worldwide, Boeing, Siemens Energy and Parfum Christian Dior are among the 70 odd prestigious participants in the conversation around cooperative efforts to meet UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and Paris Agreement goals.

A full list of our participants can be viewed on our Vision 2045 Summit Website.

Hosted at a specially-constructed venue in line with the UN's Sustainable Development goals, the Vision 2045 Summit will comprise a series of ground-breaking panel discussions with a hand-picked delegation of decision makers across the political, business and social spectrum.

This is just one of TBD Media Group's ground-breaking efforts to pioneer casting the spotlight on businesses that go beyond their daily routines to bring to fruition a safer and fairer global community that is conscious of the climate and resources..

Each discussion will follow one of the themes in the 17 Sustainable Development Goals as set out by the UN, creating the opportunity to create meaningful connections amongst like-minded business leaders. Discussing topics such as Climate Change, Carbon Neutral Economy, Equity and Inclusivity, attendees are at the forefront of making the world greener and fairer for all.

Paolo Zanini, Founder and CEO at event hosts TBD Media Group, says:

"Amidst divisive times, to be able to offer a platform that unifies business leaders from all walks of life in collaborative efforts that make the world a better place, is an honour and a privilege"

About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven, media developer that helps companies, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/

