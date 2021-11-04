Actinium Announces Multiple Abstracts Highlighting Iomab-B and Actimab-A Accepted for Presentation at the 63rd Annual American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting - Data from the fully enrolled Pivotal Phase 3 SIERRA trial for Iomab-B, Phase 1 Actimab-A and CLAG-M trial and Phase 1 portion of Actimab-A and Venetoclax Phase 1/2 trial to be presented

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ATNM) ("Actinium" or the "Company"), a leader in the development of targeted radiotherapies for patients with unmet needs, today announced multiple abstracts highlighting its Iomab-B and Actimab-A clinical programs have been accepted for presentation at the 63 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting being held in person and virtually in Atlanta, Georgia, December 11 – 14, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

"We have made good progress this year in advancing Iomab-B and Actimab-A across our three active clinical trials including completing patient enrollment of the pivotal Phase 3 SIERRA trial for Iomab-B. Specifically, with Iomab-B we look forward to presenting the interim data update from full trial enrollment at ASH prior to top line results in 2022. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to highlight the differentiated nature of our targeted radiotherapies in improving patient outcomes. We believe Iomab-B's ability to enable near universal access to bone marrow transplant in patients who do not respond to targeted therapies can lead to a paradigm shift in targeted conditioning via both improved access and outcomes of this potentially curative procedure. Actimab-A has the potential of becoming a backbone therapy for patients with AML by leveraging the unique mechanism of targeted radiotherapy with other treatment modalities such as chemotherapy and targeted therapies which have different mechanisms of action. We have previously shown high rates of minimal residual disease negativity in patients receiving Actimab-A with CLAG-M and the mechanistic synergy of Actimab-A with Bcl-2 targeting Venetoclax. We look forward to show casing the latest data from these combination trials as well at ASH," said Sandesh Seth, Actinium's Chairman and CEO.

Iomab-B and Actimab-A ASH presentation details are as follows:

Clinical Experience in the Randomized Phase 3 SIERRA Trial: Anti-CD45 Iodine (131I) Apamistamab [Iomab-B] Conditioning Enables Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation with Successful Engraftment and Acceptable Safety in Active, Relapsed/Refractory AML Patients Not Responding to Targeted Therapies

Session Name: 721. Allogeneic Transplantation: Conditioning Regimens, Engraftment and Acute Toxicities: Poster I

Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Presentation Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5

Lintuzumab-Ac225 in Combination with CLAG-M Yields High MRD (-) Responses in R/R AML with Adverse Features: Interim Results of a Phase I Study

Session Name: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemias: Investigational Therapies, Excluding Transplantation and Cellular Immunotherapies: Poster III

Date: Monday, December 13, 2021

Presentation Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5

Early Clinical Evaluation of Potential Synergy of Targeted Radiotherapy with Lintuzumab-Ac225 and Venetoclax in Relapsed/Refractory AML

Session Name: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemias: Investigational Therapies, Excluding Transplantation and Cellular Immunotherapies: Poster III

Date: Monday, December 13, 2021

Presentation Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation with cellular level precision to treat patients with high unmet needs not addressed by traditional cancer therapies. Actinium's current clinical pipeline is led by ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates that are being applied to targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient's disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. Actinium's targeted conditioning ARCs seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Our lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) has been studied in several hundred patients including in the recently fully enrolled, 150-patient, pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. Iomab-ACT, low dose I-131 apamistamab is being studied as a targeted conditioning agent in a Phase 1 study with a CD19 CAR T-cell Therapy with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. In addition, we are leaders in the field of Actinium-225 alpha therapies. Actimab-A, our clinical stage CD33 targeting ARC alpha therapy has been studied in nearly 150 patients including our ongoing combination trials with the salvage chemotherapy CLAG-M and the Bcl-2 targeted therapy venetoclax. Underpinning our clinical programs is our proprietary AWE (Antibody Warhead Enabling) technology platform. This is where our intellectual property portfolio of over 160 patents, know-how, collective research and expertise in the field are being leveraged to construct and study novel ARCs and ARC combinations to bolster our pipeline for strategic purposes. Our AWE technology platform is currently being utilized in a collaborative research partnership with Astellas Pharma, Inc. Website: https://www.actiniumpharma.com/

Forward-Looking Statements for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

This press release may contain projections or other "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the private securities litigation reform act of 1995 regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company which the Company undertakes no obligation to update. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including the risks and uncertainties associated with preliminary study results varying from final results, estimates of potential markets for drugs under development, clinical trials, actions by the FDA and other governmental agencies, regulatory clearances, responses to regulatory matters, the market demand for and acceptance of Actinium's products and services, performance of clinical research organizations and other risks detailed from time to time in Actinium's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including without limitation its most recent annual report on form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and Forms 8-K, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.

Investors:

Hans Vitzthum

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Hans@LifeSciAdvisors.com

(617) 430-7578

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.