Chinese 3D printer manufacturer Creality to take part in Expo 2020 Dubai The forward-thinking tech firm remains committed to spreading warmth around the world with its 3D printing technology

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese 3D printer manufacturer Creality 3D (Creality) will showcase its latest offerings at the Brazil Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on November 4, 2021 as the only 3D printing brand to have been invited by a national pavilion of the exhibition. This marks the first time that the 3D printing brand has joined hands with the Brazilian government on the international stage.

This cooperation stems from Creality's ongoing goal of spreading warmth around the world with its 3D printing technology.

In June 2021, the Brazilian Space Agency (AEB) signed an agreement with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to join the Artemis program, setting off among the Brazilian populace a sudden surge of interest in outer space and space travel. Through a comprehensive evaluation of potential partners worldwide, a representative of the program who gave his name as Alex explained that he found Creality to have deep expertise in the domain of 3D printing technology in addition to an ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility. After an informative chat with Creality CEO and cofounder Ao Danjun, Alex spoke highly of the 3D printing brand. Notably, this exchange facilitated the establishment of the Space Robotics project.

Launched by Creality in cooperation with the Brazilian Ministry of Education and Culture, the Brazilian Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, the Brazilian Space Agency and the University of Brasília, the Space Robotics project is meant to improve education across Brazil by promoting 3D printing applications that have been implemented in 250 schools across the country. Creality has provided all the 3D printers needed for the project, including, in the mix of models, the Ender-3, Ender-7, CR-30, CR-6 SE, Sermoon D1, CR-200B and HALOT-ONE in addition to polylactic acid (PLA) filament and CR–Scan 01 3D modeling scanners. The aim is to enhance the interest among students in 3D printing and stimulate their creative abilities by teaching them how to print through the application of the space robotics model. In addition, Creality has been recognized by the local community as the "Creator of Capsules" following the reporting on the project by several authoritative Brazilian media outlets, including TV Brasil.

During the exhibition in Dubai, Creality will display a wide range of new models in concert with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency and Funetec, including the Ender-3 S1, CR-10 Smart Pro and Sermoon V1.

Creality, the world's No. 1 consumer 3D printing brand, backed by a portfolio comprising the CR series, the Ender series the fully-enclosed series, resin series alongside Creality Cloud APP and the ecosystem of 3D printing accessories, has continued enhancing the user experience while putting in place a strategy and roadmap for the firm's future growth and expansion.

Going forward, Creality plans to continue its commitment to spreading warmth around the world with its 3D printing technology based on the mission of making its easy-to-use, high-tech 3D printers accessible to thousands of households, with the aim of delivering a tangible 3D printing experience.

