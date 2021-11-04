CTI BioPharma Announces Presentations at the 63rd American Society of Hematology Meeting

SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (Nasdaq: CTIC) today announced five poster presentations from the Company's pacritinib program at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, being held virtually and in Atlanta, Georgia, December 11-14, 2021.

The details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Abstract Title: A Retrospective Head-to-Head Comparison between Pacritinib and Ruxolitinib in Patients with Myelofibrosis and Moderate to Severe Thrombocytopenia

Publication Number: 3639

Session Name: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster III

Session Date: Monday, December 13, 2021

Presentation Time: 6:00–8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5

Presenter: Dr. John Mascarenhas

Abstract title: Safety Analysis of Pacritinib in Patients with Myelofibrosis and Severe Thrombocytopenia

Publication Number: 3640

Session Name: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster III

Session Date: Monday, December 13, 2021

Presentation Time: 6:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5

Presenter: Dr. John Mascarenhas

Abstract Title: Long-Term Treatment with Pacritinib on a Compassionate Use Basis in Patients with Advanced Myelofibrosis

Publication Number: 3649

Session Name: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster III

Session Date: Monday, December 13, 2021

Presentation Time: 6:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5

Presenter: Dr. (Professor) Claire Harrison

Abstract title: The Impact of Pacritinib on Myelofibrosis Symptoms in Patients with Moderate and Severe Thrombocytopenia: A Retrospective Analysis of Patients in the Persist-2 Study

Publication Number: 3628

Session Name: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster III

Session Date: Monday, December 13, 2021

Presentation Time: 6:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5

Presenter: Dr. Jeanne Palmer

Abstract title: Evidence of NF-ΚB Pathway Activation in Patients with Advanced, High Molecular Risk Myelofibrosis

Publication Number: 3584

Session Name: 631. Myeloproliferative Syndromes and Chronic Myeloid Leukemia: Basic and Translational: Poster III

Session Date: Monday, December 13, 2021

Presentation Time: 6:00–8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5

Presenter: Dr. Jennifer O'Sullivan



The full abstracts can be viewed here.

About Pacritinib

Pacritinib is an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, IRAK1 and CSF1R, but not JAK1. The JAK family of enzymes is a central component in signal transduction pathways, which are critical to normal blood cell growth and development, as well as inflammatory cytokine expression and immune responses. Mutations in these kinases have been shown to be directly related to the development of a variety of blood-related cancers, including myeloproliferative neoplasms, leukemia and lymphoma. In addition to myelofibrosis, the kinase profile of pacritinib suggests its potential therapeutic utility in conditions such as acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), due to its inhibition of c-fms, IRAK1, JAK2 and FLT.

About CTI BioPharma Corp.

We are a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. We concentrate our efforts on treatments that target blood-related cancers where there is an unmet medical need. In particular, we are focused on developing and commercializing pacritinib, our product candidate currently in active late-stage development. We are headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

