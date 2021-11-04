DTC growth and loyal customer base has led to overall company growth, paving way for expansion for the jewelry brand

gorjana Set To Open Multiple New Retail Stores Across U.S. DTC growth and loyal customer base has led to overall company growth, paving way for expansion for the jewelry brand

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- gorjana , the Laguna Beach-based jewelry brand, announces opening of several retail locations across the U.S. with the earliest opening on Saturday, November 6th in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Manhattan Beach, CA gorjana Store Render

The Southern California jewelry designer known for its effortless and laid-back style continues an impressive retail expansion adding to the brand's brick and mortar footprint by opening seven new locations in 2021 and 2022.

All new gorjana storefronts are outfitted with signature details including light, mango wood finishes, brass hardware details, live greenery and blue, bohemian shibori fabrics reminiscent of the Pacific Ocean. The welcoming, airy spaces will help to display the brand's latest and greatest collections from best-selling layering sets to power gemstones.

"We have recently been taking the steps to prioritize brick and mortar as we've seen great results over the last year. We really are seeing customers wanting to shop in-store more than ever.

In the holiday season of 2017, we only had three stores and this holiday season we will end the year with 26. To open 24 stores in just 4 years is unbelievable and we are thrilled to be on this adventure. It's really special to be able to bring our unique retail experience to different parts of the country – we like to say we're bringing a piece of our home, Laguna Beach, to every new location." - Jason Griffin Reidel, CEO

gorjana retail opening dates and locations for 2021:

Saturday, November 6th, 2021 - 3200 Sepulveda Blvd, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, Size: 1,412 sq ft.

Friday, November 12th, 2021 - 209 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02116, Size: 1,205 sq ft.

Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 - Relocation to 1419 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, Size: 1,150 sq ft.

Wednesday, December 15th, 2021 - Pendry Residences Park City Plaza, 2417 W High Mountain Road, Park City, UT 84098, Size: 765 sq ft.

More locations to be announced in 2022

These new locations will continue expansion of the brand's retail reach which will continue to add exciting new locations throughout 2022.

Guests will be able to take advantage of on-site complimentary engraving while shopping the latest gorjana collections, including fine jewelry as well as their leading core items with prices ranging from $38 to $700.

About gorjana

Based in Laguna Beach, California, the gorjana brand was founded in 2004 on the apartment floor of husband and wife duo Jason and Gorjana Reidel. The couple drove 50,000 miles to sell and market their collection and hit the trade show circuit. Through their own separate strengths and combined creative vision, the brand grew rapidly from an idea into a full-fledged business that is still owned and operated by both Gorjana and Jason. The eponymous line is intentionally designed to mix, match and layer. Many of the designs are versatile and feature adjustable clasps and sliding beads, which allows the wearer to make each piece their own.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE gorjana