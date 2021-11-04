GSE Schedules Release of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Systems, Inc. ("GSE Solutions" or "GSE") (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that support the future of clean energy production and overall decarbonization initiatives of the power industry, today announced that it will issue its financial results press release for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Monday, November 15, 2021 after the close of the stock market. Management will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Monday, November 15, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (877) 270-2148 or (412) 902-6510

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.gses.com/about/investors/ or via the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2700/43564.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation # 10161466. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.gses.com/about/investors/ for 90 days.

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS

We are visionaries, and the solutions we create now will be at the forefront of the power industry. GSE Solutions leverages five decades of proven industry experience to provide unique and essential engineering and workforce solutions, services and products focused on performance optimization, regulatory compliance, simulation, training, and staffing for customers worldwide. As one of the few independent public companies serving the clean energy sector of nuclear power and adjacent industries, our solutions support the future of clean energy production and overall decarbonization initiatives of the power industry.

