Rebag Expands Retail Presence with Beverly Hills Store Opening

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebag, the authority for buying, selling and trading luxury, announces a new store location in Beverly Hills, California. Located on Brighton Way, the Rebag store is 800 square feet and joins existing luxury retailers in the area including Berluti, Escada, Wolford, Isaia, and Creed; shopping mecca Rodeo Drive is just steps away.

(PRNewsfoto/Rebag)

"At Rebag, we aim to provide a unique and personalized shopping experience for consumers," says Charles Gorra, Found & CEO of Rebag. "With the opening of our Beverly Hills store, we're excited to continue to modify the traditional retail model, integrating high-tech touchpoints throughout the in-store experience in order to meet the needs and wants of today's shoppers."

Aimed at providing consumers with a truly immersive retail experience, the Beverly Hills store will offer all the elements of a Rebag store in a more compact format. All product categories including bags, watches, fine jewelry and accessories will be on display. Additionally, Rebag's 25,000-item large inventory will be available for purchase at The Rebag Bar digitally, and customers can expect a tailored clienteling approach to assist them. Just in time for the holiday season, customers can sell a once-loved item within 60 minutes by leveraging Rebag's unique upfront payment offering, or buy and sell an item in a single, combined transaction via Rebag's recently launched service: Clair Trade.

At the "Clair Corner," consumers can use a self-service kiosk to receive an instant price quote on the item they are selling via the Clair by Rebag software suite. Launched in 2019, Clair by Rebag is a powerful, proprietary software tool backed by seven years of data and millions of image references that instantly determines the resale value of more than 15,000 styles. Annually, Rebag releases the Clair Report , a consumer resource covering shifts within the luxury resale market pertaining to retained brand value, pricing trends, and trend forecasting.

For shoppers not located in New York, Florida, California or Connecticut, buying, selling and trading at Rebag is accessible through its mobile app and rebag.com. Rebag offers a unique process that provides payment for eligible luxury goods accepted within one to two business days for online transactions, and less than 60 minutes in stores.

Rebag Beverly Hills is located at 9619 Brighton Way, open Monday through Saturday from 11am - 6pm. For more store information and hours, visit www.rebag.com .

Press Contact:

FACTORY PR

rebag@factorypr.com

212.941.9394

About Rebag:

Rebag, the authority on buying, selling and trading luxury goods, is currently one of the fastest growing retailers in the US and has established itself as a leader in the luxury re-commerce space. Founded by Charles Gorra, what makes Rebag unique is that for the first time in the industry, it is possible to sell your designer goods and receive instant payment. Since 2014, the digitally native company has opened retail locations in New York, Los Angeles, Greenwich and Miami. In 2020 and 2021, Rebag was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. Rebag has been featured in the New York Times, Business of Fashion, VOGUE, TechCrunch and more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rebag