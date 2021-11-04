Signet Jewelers Announces Timing Of Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) intends to announce its third quarter results at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

On that date there will be a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and a simultaneous audio webcast available at www.signetjewelers.com.

The call details are:

Toll Free US Dial-in:  1-844-750-4866

International Dial-In: +1 412-317-5109

Conference call participants may also pre-register at:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10161505/ef290ce41e

Contact:

Vinnie Sinisi
SVP Investor Relations & Treasury
+1 330 665 6530
vincent.sinisi@signetjewelers.com

Colleen Rooney
Chief Communications & ESG Officer 
+1 330 668 5932
colleen.rooney@signetjewelers.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/signet-jewelers-announces-timing-of-fiscal-2022-third-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301415937.html

SOURCE Signet Jewelers Ltd.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.