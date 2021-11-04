Stryker continues to work with United States VA and military hospitals to provide the leading robotic joint replacement technology to patients

Stryker Expands Its Mako SmartRobotics Footprint To Reach More Veterans And Military Suffering From Joint Pain Stryker continues to work with United States VA and military hospitals to provide the leading robotic joint replacement technology to patients

MAHWAH, N.J., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stryker, one of the world's leading medical technology companies, continues to demonstrate its commitment to the United States military by working with VA and military hospital systems across the nation to provide innovative technology to those who care for veterans and individuals serving our country. Most recently, Stryker successfully completed Mako SmartRobotics™ placements in every VA hospital across one of the 18 Veterans Integrated Services Networks (VISNs), offering patients an advanced treatment option for knee and hip joint pain. This is the first VISN-level placement agreement Stryker has executed.

Stryker

"Our team is comprised of 100% veterans, and we are truly passionate about advocating for our brothers and sisters to provide them with effective treatment options for joint pain," said John Murray, Senior Director, Government Sales, Stryker. "Our mission is to make Mako SmartRobotics™ the standard of care across VA and military hospitals throughout the nation."

Mako SmartRobotics™ is the only robotic platform that offers 3D CT-based planning, Accustop™ haptic technology, and insightful data analytics and has demonstrated better outcomes for total hip, total knee, and partial knee patients.1,2,3,4

"Over one in three veterans have arthritis5, one of the most common chronic conditions facing this population," said Murray. "Our team is honored to be able to provide these deserving patients with access to this advanced technology and a treatment option to help get them back on their feet and enjoying day-to-day activities."

Stryker's passion for supporting veterans and active military members is exemplified through a number of initiatives. Recently, Stryker announced a $55,474 donation to K9s For Warriors, the nation's largest provider of service dogs to American veterans living with military-related trauma. Through its "Own the Walk" initiative, Stryker partnered with Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) and pledged to donate $1 for every walk issued to a batter during the 2021 regular season. Stryker has been a committed partner of K9s For Warriors since 2015, having sponsored 31 service dogs to date — the largest number by any corporate partner.

It is important for those living with joint pain to speak with their healthcare professional about which treatment plans may be appropriate for them. To learn more about joint health treatment options, please visit makosmartrobotics.com.

All surgery carries risk. See your orthopaedic surgeon to discuss your potential benefits and risks. Not all patients will have the same postoperative recovery and activity level. Individual results vary.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at stryker.com.

1. Kayani B, Konan S, Tahmassebi J, Pietrzak JRT, Haddad FS. Robotic–arm assisted total knee arthroplasty is associated with improved early functional recovery and reduced time to hospital discharge compared with conventional jig-based total knee arthroplasty: A prospective cohort study. Bone Joint J. 2018;100-B(7):930-937. doi:10.1302/0301-620X.100B7.BJJ-2017-1449.R1 2. Mahoney O, Kinsey T, Mont M, Hozack W, Orozco F, Chen A. Can computer generated 3D bone models improve the accuracy of total knee component placement compared to manual instrumentation? A prospective multi-center evaluation. Poster presented at: 32nd Annual Congress of the International Society for Technology in Arthroplasty (ISTA); October 2-5, 2019; Toronto, Canada. 3. Illgen RL, Bukowski BR, Abiola R, et al. Robotic-assisted total hip arthroplasty: outcomes at minimum two year follow up. Surg Technol Int. 2017;30:365-372. 4. Kleeblad LJ, Borus T, Coon TM, Dounchis J, Nguyen JT, Pearle AD. Midterm survivorship and patient satisfaction of robotic-arm-assisted medial unicompartmental knee arthroplasty: a multicenter study. J Arthroplasty. 2018;33(6):1719-1726. doi:10.1016/j.arth.2018.01.036. 5. https://www.cdc.gov/arthritis/communications/features/arthritis-among-veterans.html

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stryker