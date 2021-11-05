Immunovia to Present at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia"), a diagnostic company that develops and sells highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer, today announced that its CEO, Patrik Dahlen, will present and participate at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference in London, UK, on November 16th 2021, and invited investors to participate by webcast.

Event Details:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Immunovia Presentation at6:40 pm CET

A webcast of the presentation will be available via the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff201/immnov/2169972

The webcast will also be archived shortly afterwards under "Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.immunovia.com and be available for approximately 30 days.

For more information, please contact:

Patrik Dahlen, CEO Immunovia

Email: patrik.dahlen@immunovia.com

Tel: +46 73 376 76 64

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for high risk groups in pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1.

In 2017, Immunovia, Inc. was established in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA. The IMMray™ PanCan-d test, the first blood-based test dedicated to the early detection of pancreatic cancer on the market, is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com. The European launch plan will be communicated during the second half of 2021.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

