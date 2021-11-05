So Good So You® Creates "Another Mother's Day" and Rewards Moms with a Mother's Day They Really Need The Nov. 9 "half-year holiday" puts moms' needs first with $100 and a holiday that's just for them

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- So Good So You , leading maker of probiotic juice shots, has declared November 9 "Another Mother's Day" — a half-year holiday celebration that prioritizes moms' personal wellness with the donation of more than 1,000+ hours of self care. Starting today, moms can enter to win $100 to put towards spa day supplies, a babysitter, a night out, house cleaners or whatever fills their cup for an individualized, take-what-you-need Mother's Day redo, as well as free, plant-based functional juice shots.

Moms are under-appreciated superheroes, pulling off the impossible day in and day out on the home- and work-front. Each May, there is one day dedicated to celebrate what they do, but expectations for a relaxing and happy Mother's Day don't always line up. Many receive flowers, a card and take part in obligatory family celebrations, but in 2021, moms expressed across social media that they need more than the standard go-tos.

"Not only do moms deserve to be celebrated again (and again and again), but they deserve a stress-free day to focus on themselves," said Rita Katona, co-founder and executive chair of So Good So You, as well as a new mom. "As a woman-owned company, we believe in finding space in your day to take care of yourself — both on 'Another Mother's Day' and beyond. That's why one of our core values is championing those feel-good moments, like taking a delicious, healthful juice shot, that can make all the difference in how you feel, both mentally and physically."

Moms need a break, and they need it now. According to a Parenthood PHD survey , more than 90 percent of mothers reported feeling more tired or having less energy than before COVID-19. With quarantining, working from home and distance learning brought on by the ongoing pandemic, moms certainly have less alone time now than ever before.

"As a society, we need to do better for moms everywhere. Women are leaving the workforce in droves and feeling burnt out from the effects and pressures of the pandemic," said Katona. "By giving moms Another Mother's Day, we're acknowledging that one day of gratitude isn't enough. We hope this small gesture inspires continued acts of generosity for moms everywhere and furthers the much-needed conversation around what it takes to parent in this new normal."

Moms of all kinds can and should take a moment each day to give their bodies what they need to take better care. So Good So You offers a variety of shots that moms can incorporate into their daily routine — whether it's a Beauty shot for an uplifting treat, Immunity to prepare for cold and flu season, Energy to refuel or Sleep to get some much-needed shut-eye. Each 1.7 oz. juice shot is packed with functional fruits, vegetables and probiotics to naturally support the immune and digestive systems. So Good So You is available at more than 7,000 stores across the country, and recently launched an Amazon storefront that delivers single shots and variety packs straight to your front door.

Starting today – November 5, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. CT through November 12, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. CT – moms can visit www.anothermomsday.com for the chance to win $100 to put towards a self-care service of their choice as well as free probiotic juice shots from So Good So You. And, up to 1,000 eligible participants who submit to win will receive a coupon to redeem for a free So Good So You probiotic juice shot. Terms and conditions apply.

About So Good So You

So Good So You is the number one premium brand in the emerging functional shot category, and is ranked in the top 20 percent of the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing brands. The brand uses only certified organic and non-GMO-verified ingredients in its cold-pressed functional beverages, made at its renewable energy-powered, zero-waste production facility in Minneapolis. The woman-owned, WBENC-certified company was founded on the core concept that the products it creates and the materials it buys and uses are a direct connection to a larger community and purpose: So Good So You is a community of passionate humans driven to make a difference, and it believes collectively, we all can make a positive impact on the body and planet. At the time of this release, So Good So You formulations are available in 47 states, at more than 7,000 stores, including Whole Foods, Target, Publix, Sprouts and Safeway.

