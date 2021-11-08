Imagin Medical Announces Appointment of Kayvon Namvar to Board of Directors and Kevin Slawin, M.D. as Board Chairman

VANCOUVER, BC and BOSTON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagin Medical Inc. (CSE: IME) (OTCQB: IMEXF) ("Imagin" or the "Company"), a surgical imaging company visualizing cancer in vital new ways starting with bladder cancer, today reported key changes in the composition of its Board of Directors.

Robin Atlas, M.D., Medical Director Emerita of Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, the largest multi-specialty group practice in New England, has resigned as Chair and as a member of Imagin Medical's Board of Directors.

Replacing Dr. Atlas, Kayvon Namvar has now joined Imagin's Board of Directors as Chair of the Audit Committee. Mr. Namvar serves as a Principal at RNA Capital Advisors, a financial and strategic advisory firm, and as Vice President, Finance & Strategic Analysis at Hawthorne Effect, Inc., a healthcare technology company focused on clinical trials. He has expertise in forecasting, valuation, and transaction advisory support in the life sciences, healthcare, and technology industries. Kayvon holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern California.

Kevin Slawin, M.D., Imagin's lead investor who joined Imagin's Board in August 2021, has assumed the role of Chairman. Dr. Slawin, a leading uro-oncologist, is the founder of Rapha Capital Management, LLC, a venture capital firm focused on identifying and managing strategic investments in early stage biotechnology companies. Dr. Slawin brings knowledge of bladder and prostate cancer to Imagin as the Company advances the i/Blue Imaging System for bladder cancer visualization to commercialization.

"On behalf of Imagin Medical, I'd like to thank Dr. Atlas for her many years of service helping to advance the Company's best-in-class imaging technology and to welcome Kayvon Namvar to the Company Board and Dr. Slawin to his new role as Board Chairman," said Jim Hutchens, Imagin Medical CEO.

"As a urologist who cared for patients with cancer over a 25-year career as a professor and urological oncologic surgeon, I have an intimate knowledge of the field and of the needs of patients with prostate and bladder cancer," said Dr. Slawin. "Adding the Board Chairman position to my lead investor role in Imagin signifies my appreciation of Imagin's advanced technology and the potential it may bring to the improvement in the care of these patients."

Imagin also announced that the Company achieved a major milestone in successfully moving the i/Blue Imaging System to the pre-production phase of development, which will encompass product design freeze, completed product documentation, manufacturing process development, and product and process design verification testing. Once verification testing is complete, the product will move into pilot production to finish initial product builds that will be used for final validation testing and lead to FDA submission in late 2022.

"As we enter this new phase with significant financing in place, the road ahead is clear to deliver the final product," said Jim Hutchens. "We look forward to meeting all our development milestones over the next twelve months."

Imagin Medical is a surgical imaging company focused on advancing new methods of visualizing cancer during minimally invasive procedures. The Company believes its first product, the i/Blue™ Imaging System, with its proprietary optics and light sensors, will increase the efficiency and accuracy of detecting cancer for removal, helping to reduce recurrence rates. The Company's initial focus is bladder cancer.

