InventHelp Inventor Develops Automatic Recording System for Vehicles (HUN-1045)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an automatic recording system for cars to show exactly what happened during an accident, confrontation or crime," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the INDESTRUCTIBLE AUTO/RECORD BOX. My design ensures that an accurate and unbiased account of the incident is available."

The patent-pending invention provides an automatic way to record vehicle accidents and incidents. In doing so, it enables the user to easily determine who is at fault. As a result, it could help to alleviate arguments, it could prevent wrongful conviction of innocent people due to lack of concrete evidence and wrong eyewitness testimony, and it could provide added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an effective and indestructible design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations for new and existing vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HUN-1045, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

