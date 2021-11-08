New England Biolabs® releases next generation HiScribe™ in vitro transcription kit, incorporating TriLink® Biotechnologies' CleanCap® technology for mRNA synthesis

IPSWICH, Mass., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Biolabs (NEB®) announced today that they have released a kit for the generation of in vitro transcribed synthetic mRNA capped using the TriLink Biotechnologies, part of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ: MRVI), CleanCap Reagent AG.

NEB's portfolio of HiScribe in vitro transcription (IVT) kits is designed to simplify workflows while producing high yields of RNA. The new HiScribe T7 mRNA Kit with CleanCap Reagent AG produces a high yield of mRNA with a Cap 1 structure in a single-step reaction for research and preclinical workflows. Messenger RNAs with Cap 1 structures are desirable for increased biological activity and reduced immunogenicity. When manufacturing scales increase, NEB's in vitro transcription kits, reagents and enzymes can be obtained in large quantities, including GMP-grade* quality, allowing a seamless transition to large-scale therapeutic mRNA manufacturing, including vaccine production.

"Over the past year and a half, the use of synthetic mRNA vaccines has proven the effectiveness of mRNA as a therapeutic modality," stated Ted Davis, Executive Director of Business and Product Development at NEB. "The new HiScribe T7 mRNA Kit with CleanCap Reagent AG combines NEB's deep expertise in enzymology with TriLink's novel CleanCap technology, enabling the acceleration of research and development by allowing scientists to easily generate high-quality mRNA and quickly screen many different molecules or designs."

"TriLink is proud to be included in the next generation of NEB in vitro transcription kits," said Brian Neel, Chief Operating Officer of TriLink Biotechnologies. "The inclusion of our CleanCap Reagent AG is a momentous step in the dissemination of CleanCap, making it even easier than before for scientists to generate superior performing mRNA, with a Cap 1 structure, in a single-pot reaction. The HiScribe platform is a perfect complement to CleanCap technology."

TriLink's San Diego CA headquarters has grown to enable TriLink to meet the global demand for CleanCap reagent and supports several COVID-19 vaccine programs globally. TriLink also recently expanded manufacturing capabilities for nucleoside triphosphates, as well as for their contract development and manufacturing organization services, which now include plasmid DNA manufacturing for mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccine production.

More information on the HiScribe T7 mRNA Kit with CleanCap Reagent AG can be found at www.neb.com/E2080.

More information on NEB's portfolio of GMP-grade IVT reagents can be found at www.neb.com/GMP

More information on TriLink's CleanCap Reagent can be found at https://www.trilinkbiotech.com/cleancap/

*"GMP-grade" is a branding term NEB uses to describe reagents manufactured at our Rowley, MA facility, where we utilize procedures and process controls to manufacture reagents under more rigorous conditions to achieve more stringent product specifications, and in compliance with ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 quality management system standards. NEB does not manufacture or sell products known as Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), nor do we manufacture products in compliance with all the Current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations.

About New England Biolabs

Established in the mid 1970s, New England Biolabs, Inc. is the industry leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology applications and now offers the largest selection of recombinant and native enzymes for genomic research. NEB continues to expand its product offerings into areas related to PCR, gene expression, sample preparation for next generation sequencing, synthetic biology, glycobiology, epigenetics and RNA analysis. Additionally, NEB is focused on strengthening alliances that enable new technologies to reach key market sectors, including the development of molecular diagnostics, as well as nucleic acid vaccines. New England Biolabs is a privately held company, headquartered in Ipswich, MA, USA, and has extensive worldwide distribution through a network of exclusive distributors, agents and eight subsidiaries located in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, and the UK. For more information about New England Biolabs visit www.neb.com.

NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS® and NEB® are registered trademarks of New England Biolabs, Inc.

About TriLink Biotechnologies

TriLink Biotechnologies, part of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ: MRVI), is a CDMO helping life science leaders and innovators overcome challenges in the synthesis and scale-up of nucleic acids, NTPs, and mRNA capping analogs with scale-up expertise and unique mRNA production capabilities, including its proprietary CleanCap® mRNA capping technology. TriLink continues to expand its cGMP and general manufacturing capacity at its new global headquarters in San Diego, California, to support mRNA, oligonucleotide, and plasmid production for therapeutic, vaccine, and diagnostic customers. www.trilinkbiotech.com

CLEANCAP® and TRILINK® are registered trademarks of TriLink Biotechnologies, LLC.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. Maravai's companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologic safety testing to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

For more information about Maravai LifeSciences, visit www.maravai.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE New England Biolabs