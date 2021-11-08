RAADR, Inc. Announces Technological Breakthrough with Broad Social Media Implications Across Multiple Social Media Platforms

PHOENIX, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RAADR, Inc. (OTC PINK: RDAR), a technology and software development company that monitors cyber-bullying and social media platforms with artificial intelligence announced today that based on a spot beta test that was completed late last week, the RAADR 2.0 Parental Monitoring App will now be able to monitor social media activity on the Instagram ,TikTok and Snapchat platforms. This capability significantly increases the utility of the RAADR Parental Monitoring App because of the popularity of Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat with young people. The company uses highly sophisticated machine learning convolutional neural networks to gather and analyze the data.

Jacob DiMartino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of RAADR, Inc. explained, "This announcement and last week's breakthrough is truly a watershed moment for our company. It represents a critical moment for our technological capabilities. Last week, I was personally a field tester for the app and I used the app to monitor social media postings as it relates to my own 15 year old daughter. This is truly personal but I believe all parents need to know about this. Within 48 hours of photos being posted on Instagram and TikTok, I was able to retrieve photos and posts that were posted both on Instagram and TikTok that made me very uncomfortable. If it wasn't for the RAADR 2.0 Parental Monitoring App, I would not be able to monitor this social media activity."

Mr. DiMartino continued, "I am beyond 100% confident that all parents would want the RAADR 2.0 Parental Monitoring App to truly understand what is directly affecting their children on social media. It is within our company's mission to now give the parents a tool to pierce these social media walls to protect their children. A small company from Arizona called RAADR with a market cap of about $3 million is at the precipice of unveiling this tool."

Instagram is social media's most popular photo and video sharing social media platform, In 2012, Instagram was acquired by Facebook for $1 billion. Instagram is extremely popular with the age groups that RAADR is trying to protect. Originally launched for IOS in October 2010, Instagram rapidly gained popularity, with one million registered users in two months, 10 million in a year, and 1.3 billion as of 2021.

TikTok, the fastest growing worldwide social media site and one of the fastest growing social media sites in the world is predominantly popular with children and young adults under 25. TikTok is now available in 150 countries and has been downloaded over 2 billion times. TikTok is a social media app used to create and share videos. Categorized by genres such as dance and comedy, TikTok users create short music-oriented videos.

Jacob DiMartino concluded by saying, "We are making significant but limited progress with Snapchat. If we are able to generate the same amount of coverage with Snapchat as we are with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram , TikTok our app will cover close to 100% of the social media vulnerability that affects children and young adults."

About RAADR, Inc.

RAADR, Inc., publishes software and apps that protect children who use social media and the internet. Known as the "internet anti-bullying company", RAADR produces products that allow children, parents, and school districts to monitor bullying and other threatening behavior on the Internet in real time. Armed with many features including keyword tracking, real time alerts, facial recognition and site filtering, RAADR's apps determine in real time whether children or young adults are the victim of stalkers, bullies and other threatening behavior. Parents love the facial recognition feature because in seconds, the app allows parents to upload the child's image and parents can be armed with one of the most powerful tools available to receive alerts each time their child's image appears on a social media site. RAADR Parental 2.0, which is the parenting app that helps parents and adults protect children by using real time monitoring on social media will be released sometime in late 2021. Bully RAADR which arms the kids with RAADR's powerful suite of products allows children to protect themselves and other kids from threatening and dangerous behavior on the internet and social media will be released by the Spring of 2022. RAADR Inc. is committed to making our world and social media a safer and better place for kids and young adults."

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section EVE of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report and for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with OTCMarkets.com

