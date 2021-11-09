Carnomaly Announces the Launch of Their CARR Tokens On The World's Largest Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange

Carnomaly, first of the next generation entities to harness the power of cryptocurrency launches their token on the largest decentralized cryptocurrency exchange UniSwap

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnomaly, the world's leading automotive crypto company, today announced their CARR token has launched on the UniSwap cryptocurrency exchange, making it the first major decentralized exchange (DEX) the company has listed on and added liquidity to.

Carnomaly created CARR tokens in order to fund its development and their global reward program. The Ethereum network hosts the token exclusively through its ERC-20 smart contract making it simple to analyze how many tokens each member holds and providing top-tier levels of security. UniSwap is a DEX operating on the Ethereum blockchain that, unlike centralized exchanges, keeps you in control of your crypto. UniSwap accounts for $1.9 billion in 24-hour trading volume, making it the largest DEX in the crypto space.

"Our team is thrilled to see our CARR tokens hit this top-tier decentralized crypto exchange," says Scott Heninger, Founder and CEO of Carnomaly. "UniSwap has the opportunity to change how cryptocurrency trading is viewed as well as used, and through CARR, we're confident that we will continue to push forth this idea."

Carnomaly's launch on the largest decentralized cryptocurrency exchange reenforces their place as the clear market leader at the forefront of the transformation of the automotive industry through the adoption of crypto and blockchain technology.

To learn more about Carnomaly and to be a part of the world's first-ever automotive reward platform, visit https://carnomaly.io

ABOUT CARNOMALY:

Carnomaly is the world's leading automotive crypto company and the future of the automotive industry. Our fleet of tech solutions will bring digital innovation to the automotive industry through the power of blockchain and crypto technology. Through our innovations we will change the way consumers buy, sell, shop, report, and finance new or used vehicles.

