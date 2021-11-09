Free Car Wash for Veterans this Thursday Golden Nozzle Car Wash Shows Support for Veterans on 11/11

WORCESTER, Mass., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Nozzle Car Wash is honoring Veterans and active-duty military on Thursday, November 11, 2021 by offering a free Golden Nozzle "The Best" exterior car wash. On Veterans Day, Veterans and active-duty military may visit any Golden Nozzle Car Wash in New England to receive a complimentary car wash.

This is the ninth year Golden Nozzle Car Wash has offered a free wash for Veterans. The offers are designed to show support and appreciation for armed forces personnel.

Golden Nozzle Car Wash is owned by Nouria Energy and operates 47 car wash locations in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Location information can be found online at www.goldennozzlecarwash.com.

