LONDON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MindFly has secured pilots with FC Bayern Munich, 1.FC Köln, FC Barcelona, Real Sociedad and more, and is set to disrupt the sports industry and the streaming & viewer experience.

Global sports tech platform, HYPE Sports Innovation invests in AI bodycam & cloud startup - MindFly (PRNewsfoto/HYPE Sports Innovation)

MindFly, an Israeli sports tech startup, has developed a fully automated, AI powered, cloud platform and AI BodyCam that enables fans to experience the game from the point of view of any player. The MindFly solution, designed for mainstream Pro Sports and Athletes, spans the entire process from content creation to distribution, across all media platforms and screens. As an alumni startup of the HYPE GVA Program, MindFly has secured a $1.3M Round. In this follow-up round, HYPE Sports Innovation has increased its shareholding in MindFly. The partnership will create more opportunities for MindFly to develop their product and reach new global sports brands.

HYPE Sports Innovation, Founder and President Amir Raveh remarked:

"HYPE continues to build its equity portfolio, by investing in startups impacting the future of sports. We see MindFly as a catalyst for the next generation of AI Streaming solutions."

In addition to direct investment in selected startups, HYPE has an exclusive community of Sports Tech investors - VCs, angels, family offices that look to increase their exposure in Sports Tech. HYPE provides a personalized match making between investors and startups from its constantly growing high-end sports tech portfolio, based on the specific interests of both sides.

A Gamechanger with a Different Point of View.

With MindFly, anyone can be the creator. Players as creators will allow fans to experience the thrill of being the star of the game. Ballboys & Linesmen as creators allow fans to be up close and personal with the game. And, Referees & Umpires as the creators will give a unique view of the action that will be great for post-game refereeing evaluation. See it in Action!

The MindFly Technology

The bodycam uses SteadiCam like stabilization technology and AI auto-direction with multicam switching to emulate professional Camera Persons and Directors. The footage is uploaded in real time by AI editing software to the MindFly Cloud, where it is then shared to the viewers on an almost instantaneous level.

Eran Tal, Founder and CEO of MINDFLY, added: "MindFly is happy to join forces with HYPE Sports Innovation, the leading sport innovation hub, to transform the way fans experience sports."

About MindFly:

MindFly Limited has developed an innovative, First-Person-View (FPV) solution that enables fans to watch any game from the POV of the Player. It is fully automated, end to end (content creation to distribution) and designed for mainstream, pro sports.

About HYPE Sports Innovation:

HYPE is the leading global platform for Sports Innovation, with 40k+ members including Startups, Sports Leaders, Clubs, Brands, Investors, and Mentors. HYPE is a proven gateway for converting SportsTech into Business Success. HYPE also created an unmatched success portfolio including 200+ startups that graduated from their programs, raising more than $200M, and 50% of them have also raised the 2nd round of funding.

For more info regarding investing via HYPE:

Contact Pini Listenberg, VP Investment & Strategy at: pini@hypesportsinnovation.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1683154/HYPE_Sports_Innovation_MINDFLY.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HYPE Sports Innovation