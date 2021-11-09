Inhibrx Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibrx, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX), a biotechnology company with four clinical programs in development and a strong emerging pipeline, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2021 and provided an update on recent corporate highlights.

Recent Corporate Highlights

On October 12, 2021 , Inhibrx announced interim results from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of INBRX-101, an optimized recombinant human AAT-Fc fusion protein, in patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, or AATD. The data from the single ascending dose cohorts revealed the potential to achieve normal AAT levels with monthly dosing and also showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile with no drug-related severe or serious adverse events at doses up to and including 120 mg/kg single dose and 80 mg/kg multi-dose administered intravenously.

On October 28, 2021 , Inhibrx announced the appointment of three executives: David Matly , M.B.A., as Chief Commercial Officer; David Kao , PharmD, M.B.A., RPh, as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs; and Jack Tsai , M.D., M.B.A., as Vice President of Business Development. Additionally, the Company announced the appointment of Kristiina Vuori , M.D., Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

On November 1, 2021 , Inhibrx announced it will be presenting at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting taking place November 10-13, 2021 . This presentation will provide an update on the Phase 1 expansion cohort for INBRX-109 in patients with conventional chondrosarcoma. Inhibrx will also present a poster on preclinical data that will guide the planned Phase 1 expansion cohort for INBRX-109 in Ewing Sarcoma.

On November 3, 2021 , Inhibrx announced that three abstracts had been accepted for presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting, taking place November 10-14, 2021 , in Washington D.C. and virtually. The three abstracts will highlight preclinical data from two of its clinical programs, INBRX-105 and INBRX-106, as well as introduce the first emerging pipeline candidate from its targeted cytokine platform, INBRX-121.

Financial Results

Cash and Cash Equivalents . As of September 30, 2021 , Inhibrx had cash and cash equivalents of $112.7 million , compared to $128.7 million as of December 31, 2020 . As of November 9, 2021 , Inhibrx had cash and cash equivalents of $141.1 million .

R&D Expense . Research and development expenses were $18.5 million during the third quarter of 2021, compared to $19.8 million during the third quarter of 2020. This overall decrease was primarily due to the timing of work performed during 2020 by Inhibrx's contract development and manufacturing organization partners for the formulation and manufacturing of certain of its therapeutic candidates, offset in part by an increase in clinical trial expenses based on the initiation of a Phase 2 trial in conventional chondrosarcoma and the progression of ongoing Phase 1 trials during 2021. Additionally, personnel-related costs increased during the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the same period in the prior year as a result of the continued expansion of its organization.

G&A Expense . General and administrative expenses were $2.8 million during the third quarter of 2021, compared to $1.6 million during the third quarter of 2020. This was primarily driven by increases in personnel-related costs, as well as increases in professional service fees related to Inhibrx's expanding intellectual property portfolio and other expenses associated with operating as a public company following its initial public offering in August 2020 .

Net Loss. Net loss was $20.6 million during the third quarter of 2021, or $0.54 per share, compared to $20.5 million during the third quarter of 2020, or $0.77 per share.

About the Inhibrx sdAb Platform

Inhibrx utilizes diverse methods of protein engineering in the construction of therapeutic candidates that can address the specific requirements of complex target and disease biology. A key tool for this effort is the Inhibrx proprietary sdAb platform, which enables the development of therapeutic candidates with attributes superior to other monoclonal antibody and fusion protein approaches. This platform allows the combination of multiple binding units in a single molecule, enabling the creation of therapeutic candidates with defined valency or multiple specificities that can achieve enhanced cell signaling or conditional activation. An additional benefit of this platform is that these optimized, multi-functional entities can be manufactured using the established processes that are commonly used to produce therapeutic proteins.

About Inhibrx, Inc.

Inhibrx is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a broad pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates in oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx utilizes diverse methods of protein engineering to address the specific requirements of complex target and disease biology, including its proprietary sdAb platform. Inhibrx has collaborations with 2seventy bio (formerly bluebird bio), Bristol-Myers Squibb and Chiesi. For more information, please visit www.inhibrx.com.

Inhibrx, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

THREE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30,

NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue:













License fee revenue $ 2,508



$ 5,826



$ 4,289



$ 10,032

Grant revenue 24



75



86



80

Total revenue 2,532



5,901



4,375



10,112

Operating expenses:













Research and development 18,485



19,837



52,825



55,827

General and administrative 2,848



1,622



8,710



4,621

Total operating expenses 21,333



21,459



61,535



60,448

Loss from operations (18,801)



(15,558)



(57,160)



(50,336)

Total other income (expense) (1,779)



(4,452)



(3,417)



(7,652)

Provision for income taxes —



—



2



—

Loss on equity method investment —



487



—



487

Net loss $ (20,580)



$ (20,497)



$ (60,579)



$ (58,475)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.54)



$ (0.77)



$ (1.60)



$ (2.78)

Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted 37,893



26,750



37,818



21,019



Inhibrx, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

SEPTEMBER 30,

DECEMBER 31,

2021

2020

(unaudited)











Cash and cash equivalents $ 112,704



$ 128,664

Other current assets 6,328



3,508

Non-current assets 10,146



11,568

Total assets $ 129,178



$ 143,740









Debt, current and non-current $ 70,069



$ 29,244

Other current liabilities 25,150



31,399

Other non-current liabilities 5,759



7,624

Total liabilities 100,978



68,267

Stockholders' equity 28,200



75,473

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 129,178



$ 143,740



