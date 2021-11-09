Nike Game Growers, Powered By GENYOUth, Now Open For Applications

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you a seventh or eighth grade girl, age 13+, who is passionate about getting more girls into sports? Are you ready to use your voice to motivate others to get active? Here is your chance to make a difference. Nike Game Growers, powered by GENYOUth, a program that helps bring positive change to girls in local communities, is now accepting applications for Season 3. By the time they reach eighth grade, girls are 50% more likely to drop out of sports than boys, and the physical and social barriers from this disparity can last a lifetime. Nike Game Growers offers active and exciting opportunities for girls to have a positive impact on their local communities by encouraging peers to get involved and stay engaged in sports.

Research indicates that as girls approach the age of 13, they drop out of sports at an alarming rate, and this can create physical and social barriers that last a lifetime. Ann Marie Krautheim, President and Chief Wellness Officer of GENYOUth, said, "As a leader in youth engagement and building healthier school communities, we have seen first-hand the impact that Game Growers has in giving girls the tools and confidence to level the playing field. We are proud to continue our collaboration with Nike to help elevate girls' voices through Game Growers."

When asked what advice they would give their peers trying to grow the game, Season 2 Dallas Wings Co-Captains responded, "The advice we want to give to our girls is that just because someone says you can't do something, or you don't believe that you can do something, doesn't mean that you can't. Remember that you can do it with hard work, and that believing in yourself and your peers around you, you'll get it done. Don't let what others say affect your outcome."

The process for involvement in Game Growers is simple. Girls team up in pairs to share their ideas to grow sports for girls via the online Co-Captain application. If selected, they will collaborate with a local WNBA or NBA team on exciting missions to transform their Game Grower idea into a powerful Game Plan. Participants also have access to valuable resources and workshops from the Game Growers community to help them become inspirational leaders and influencers.

To learn more about Nike Game Growers, or to submit an application by November 15 to become Game Growers Co-Captains, visit https://www.gamegrowers.com/. For Game Growers updates and more, follow @nike, @wnba, @nba and @GENYOUthNow on social and use the hashtag #GameGrowers to share your stories for improving engagement of girls in sport in your community.

About GENYOUth

GENYOUth is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that creates healthier school communities. We convene a network of private and public partners, including Fortune 100 companies and foundations, to raise funds for youth wellness initiatives that give youth the inspiration, motivation, and programs to be healthy high-achieving students. GENYOUth's flagship program, Fuel Up to Play 60, enrolls over 73,000 U.S. schools, reaching over 38 million students. Our school nutrition grants increase access to healthy school meals among food insecure students. NFL FLAG-In-School is GENYOUth's fastest growing program with over 20,000+ school communities reaching over 11 million students. AdVenture Capital brings out the entrepreneurial spirit and creativity of students with the support of corporate mentors to solve real world problems. And starting in 2021, GENYOUth is the official charitable partner of Taste of the NFL, a purpose-driven Super Bowl culinary experience which raises awareness and generates funds to fight hunger and food insecurity. For more information, visit www.GENYOUthNow.org.

