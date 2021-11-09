Twelve Merry Mini-Bottles of Wine That Make the Perfect Christmas Gift

SOUTH NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine lovers, rejoice! Introducing The Holiday Mini Cheers Box—a joyful, limited-edition gift featuring a dozen world-class, 187ml bottles of wine that deliver delicious glassfuls of holiday cheer.

Within each attractively packaged festive box, wine enthusiasts nationwide will discover a delectable international mix of high-quality red and white wines, and even a bottle of bubbly, to sip and savor over the festive season, and beyond. This unique gift provides a fascinating, whistle-stop taste tour of some of the world's very best wine regions. Highlights include celebratory Prosecco, fine vintage Bordeaux, mellow Rioja, refreshing Italian Pinot Grigio and rich, fruity Malbec.

The Holiday Mini Cheers Box makes for an indulgent, personal treat (because you deserve it!) or a wonderful gift option for wine-loving friends, family, neighbors or colleagues. With each purchase, you have the option of adding a personalized gift message to be printed on the front card inside the package. It is available for purchase—while supplies last—on Laithwaites.com/giftbox or WSJwine.com/giftbox for $99.99 with free shipping (plus applicable tax) to 31 states in the U.S. Order by December 14, 2021, for delivery by Christmas Day.

About Direct Wines, Inc.

Direct Wines, Inc. (Direct Wines) is the leading service provider in the direct-to-consumer wine industry. Its mission is to work with licensed wineries and retailers to help people discover wines they will really enjoy. Direct Wines provides a range of services to wine retailers including access to national brands such as WSJwine and Laithwaites. Services also include marketing planning and execution, logistics support for distribution management, customer service support and regulatory compliance. Direct Wines offers scalability and economies that individual licensed retailers would struggle to deliver alone. To learn more, visit www.directwinesinc.com.

