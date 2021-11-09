Waiting for global leaders to take action isn't the only option - creative and novel solutions from a new type of company like Airly™ Foods COULD help solve the problem

As World Waits For Global Leaders To Take Action At COP26 Climate Summit, One New Food Brand Is Already Making Major Strides

As World Waits For Global Leaders To Take Action At COP26 Climate Summit, One New Food Brand Is Already Making Major Strides Waiting for global leaders to take action isn't the only option - creative and novel solutions from a new type of company like Airly™ Foods COULD help solve the problem

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While global leaders from around the world converge on this year's most anticipated climate event, the rest of us (and our planet) impatiently await to learn what audacious decisions, pledges and direct action will come out of this year's COP26 climate summit.

Airly Foods (PRNewsfoto/Airly Foods)

The reality that climate change is getting worse, and that time is running out, has many feeling helpless. Airly® Foods is creating a new business model that puts the consumer at the center of the solution – products designed without trade-offs (delicious, affordable, convenient and wholesome food) that also remove greenhouse gases from the air.

"We're empowering the consumer to vote with their dollars to act on climate change now," said Jennifer McKnight, Airly Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer. "While Airly is new to the scene, it's already making big moves and major milestones across the food industry with the launch of its Airly Oat Clouds, as the first ever climate-friendly snack designed to remove greenhouse gases from the air."

"The progress at COP26 in Glasgow is significant, and I believe the pledges and commitments made over the next two weeks are achievable and beneficial for our planet," said Dr. Mark Izzo, Chief Innovation Officer at Airly Foods. "However, it's important to note that while these long-term government climate goals are admirable, we can take immediate action by creating innovative solutions. And since more than 25% of greenhouse gases come from the global food supply, it's no wonder why so many groundbreaking solutions are emerging within our food system right now."

To deliver this new business and production model, Airly embraced cutting edge new technologies. "The oats used to make Airly Oat Clouds are grown using carbon farming practices, which result in the net of farm activities removing carbon dioxide – the most prevalent greenhouse gas – from the air. What's more, we're making the additional investment to measure and completely offset all of our non-farm greenhouse gas emissions through a combination of forestry and agricultural carbon removal projects. If solutions like Airly can gain traction, you will start to see an accelerating shift of the food system toward carbon drawdown…not just emitting less," said Izzo.

"Here at Airly, we believe the time to act is now. We don't need to wait decades for the progress to happen with carbon reduction goals set for 2030 or 2040," said McKnight. "Airly hopes to inspire everyone to rethink food and its potential to help tackle climate change."

Airly prints its carbon footprint on each 7.5oz box of crackers. Each box removes between 18g – 21g of CO 2 from the air. Just by purchasing a box of Airly Oat Clouds, consumers are helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions – a small act that can have a big impact.

Airly Oat Clouds are now available for purchase at AirlyFoods.com, Schnucks, Central Market, Amazon and will be rolling into select retailers nationwide throughout 2021 and 2022. For more information, visit AirlyFoods.com.

About Airly Foods:

Airly Foods is part of Bright Future Foods LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc. To learn more, visit airlyfoods.com

PRESS INQUIRIES: Airly@legendpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Airly Foods