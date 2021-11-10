Basketball Phenom Azzi Fudd Joins Biosteel in Landmark Deal, Becoming Partner and Brand's First Collegiate Basketball Athlete

Signing Marks One of the First Collegiate NIL Deals to Include Brand Partnership and Adds Star Athlete to #TeamBioSteel Roster of Elite Ambassadors

MANSFIELD, Conn., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. ("BioSteel") today announced its latest collegiate athlete deal with women's basketball freshman phenom Azzi Fudd. Through the landmark partnership, BioSteel takes collegiate NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) deals to the next level of endorsement, with Fudd becoming both a brand ambassador and partner of BioSteel, marking the signing as one of the first partnerships at the college level.

BioSteel x Azzi Fudd (CNW Group/BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc.)

BioSteel continues to lead the way as it expands its growing roster of athlete partners, with Fudd joining the brand's team of other superstar athlete partners that includes Patrick Mahomes, Luka Dončić and Christen Press. With each partnership, BioSteel advances its mission of delivering premium Clean. Healthy. Hydration. to athletes, fans and communities around the world.

"Maintaining a healthy lifestyle has always been very important to me, and as a student-athlete, hydration is a critical part of that, on and off the court. As I move into the next phase of my career, it is really important that I continue to be smart about what I put into my body on a daily basis," said Fudd. "Being able to team up with BioSteel, and having clean and sugar-free options, I am really excited about what this partnership will do for my hydration routine. I also believe in the mission and values of the company and the people at BioSteel who are supporting me."

"Azzi's story embodies the values and authenticity that define our brand, and that's why we're thrilled to not only welcome her to #TeamBioSteel, but also bring her on as a partner in our business," said John Celenza, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of BioSteel. "As she gears up for her freshman season, we look forward to supporting her on and off the court with Clean. Healthy. Hydration. and introducing a sugar-free, better for you hydration option to her fans and community."

Founded in 2009 by Celenza and business partner and NHL veteran Michael Cammalleri, BioSteel has achieved a reputation for being the hydration product of choice for athletes and consumers looking for a healthy alternative. The brand is committed to using premium ingredients, maintaining product transparency and delivering essential nutrients needed to support daily hydration. Each electrolyte-packed sports drink comes in an eco-friendly 16.7 fl oz Tetra Pak. The range of delicious flavors includes Blue Raspberry, Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, Rainbow Twist and White Freeze to keep consumers hydrated throughout the day.

BioSteel products are available across North America and globally with select retail partners or direct to consumers online through www.biosteel.com .

About BioSteel:

BioSteel is a North American beverage brand committed to delivering premium Clean. Healthy. Hydration. to consumers and athletes across the globe. Each BioSteel sports drink is sugar-free and comes in an eco-friendly Tetra Pak filled with premium ingredients, natural flavors and essential nutrients needed to support physical activity. Perfect for everyone from health and environmentally conscious consumers to world class athletes, BioSteel hydration products are currently readily available across North America, globally with select retail partners and direct to consumers online through www.biosteel.com .

