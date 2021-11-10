Panasonic SoundSlayer WIGSS is Named as CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in Two Product Categories

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® named the Panasonic SC-GN01, SoundSlayer WIGSS (Wearable Immersive Gaming Speaker System) a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in two product categories – Headphones & Personal Audio and Gaming. The SoundSlayer WIGSS is honored for its thoughtful, wearable design, innovative sound engineering and combination of immersive sound modes. The announcement was made ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, the most influential technology event of the year, which will take place January 5-8, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally.

Panasonic's SoundSlayer wins two CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in two product categories

"We are proud that the SoundSlayer WIGSS has been named a CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree," says Ellison Ferdinand, Sr. Product Manager - Audio. "At Panasonic, we are committed to purposeful innovation that not only pushes the bounds of technology, but that is useful and helps us achieve a better life for a better world. Special thanks to our engineers and our friends and partner, SQUARE ENIX for joining with us to create such an innovative product."

Designed in partnership with the SQUARE ENIX sound design team, the SoundSlayer WIGSS sits comfortably around your neck for immersive game play and increased sound optimization. The SoundSlayer WIGSS features optimal speaker placement and signal processing technology, which help deliver a rich and powerful sound experience around the head. The unique, ergonomic design allows gamers to play comfortably for an extended period of time without putting pressure on the head and ears, which can be caused by traditional gaming headsets.

The WIGSS is equipped with three gaming sound modes to optimize your gaming experience, no matter your favorite game.

Role-Playing Game mode - Ideal for role-playing games and optimized for FINAL FANTASY XIV Online . This mode creates a sense of reality and intensity—as if they were inside of the game's virtual world.

First-person Shooter mode - Provides accurate audio location which allows users to hear subtle sounds such as footsteps, giving players the advantage in first-person shooter and third-person shooter games.

Voice mode - Enhances human voices and further contributes to the immersive experience. Recommended for adventure games, where clear dialogue can provide important clues.

The SoundSlayer WIGSS also features a Music mode and Cinema mode so gamers can enjoy a realistic audio experience with content such as music, podcasts, movies and television shows.

This gaming speaker system comes equipped with True MAGESS (Majestic Augmented Gaming Environment Sound System) technology. With four full-range speakers delivering surround sound in all directions and accentuating sharp sounds with neodymium magnets, gamers experience a 360-degree pocket of surround sound around the head, putting them at the center of their favorite games.

The SoundSlayer WIGSS's unique processing technology creates a more realistic acoustic field, making gamers feel as though they are enveloped by sound in all directions – helping gameplay by accurately placing footsteps, gunfire and other critical sound effects within the soundscape.

In 2021, the SC-HTB01, the first product in the SoundSlayer line, was also honored as a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by CTA, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. The SoundSlayer WIGSS was selected by an elite panel of industry expert judges who reviewed more than 1,800 submissions.

The full SoundSlayer line will be available for demonstration at the CES 2022 Panasonic booth.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2021, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at https://na.panasonic.com/us

About CES 2022 Innovation Awards

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 27 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

