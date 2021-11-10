Quontic Named One Of American Banker's Best Banks To Work For In 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quontic, the adaptive digital bank, has been named to American Bankers annual list of Best Banks to Work for in 2021. The annual list recognizes 90 banks throughout the U.S. that have created supportive workplaces and excelled in company culture for their employees.

(PRNewsfoto/Quontic)

"Although we've faced challenging times over the last year and a half, I'm extremely proud of the Quontic team and the workplace that we've created," said Steven Schnall, CEO & Founder of Quontic. "As we've transitioned to a fully remote team, we're committed to creating a culture that's meaningful, impactful, and inspirational."

As Quontic continues to rapidly grow, the digital bank is focused on empowering their employees with the right tools to change the communities in which they work and live. From CEO-led monthly meetings to weekly trivia and team happy hours, Quontic gives employees a platform to inspire change and achieve their greatest potential. In addition, the digital bank focuses on core values that serves as the compass to every customer interaction, team project, and collaboration. The team embodies these philosophies in order to create a safe and comfortable ecosystem.

To learn more about Quontic and career opportunities, visit www.Quontic.com.

About Quontic

Quontic is the adaptive digital bank that empowers its customers financially while embracing their diverse circumstances. Quontic's disruptive banking platform reimagines traditional banking with adaptive lending and innovative deposit products that transcend legacy banking inequities. Quontic's mission to break the system for financial empowerment stands in the face of big banks and proves there is a better and more equitable way to put the customer first. The bank focuses on truly understanding and serving the underdogs, entrepreneurs, gig-economy workers, immigrants, and more with a curated banking experience as opposed to a one-size-fits-all banking approach. Quontic is a privately held company based in New York, New York. Follow and connect with Quontic on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Brooke Holloway

brooke@kelandpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quontic