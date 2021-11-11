Restoring Lives Through the Outdoors: Iron Valley™ Supply Co. Supports The Veterans Afield Foundation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Valley™ Supply Co. proudly supports our nations' Combat Veterans, Gold Star Families and First-Responders by sponsoring The Veterans Afield Foundation, a faith-based 501(c)3 promoting regenerative healing through outdoor adventures by providing funding and gear via our partnering vendors, Bergara, DNZ, Crimson Trace, Bushnell, Quake, BOG, Federal, and Hornady.

Iron Valley™ Supply Co. supports The Veterans Afield Foundation and regenerative healing through outdoor adventure.

Excursions are produced with unique logistics and adaptive gear for Disabled Combat Veterans by allowing participants with limitations to participate in a variety of outdoor activities over the course of several days.

Fifteen (15) Maine residents are selected by Maine's Bureau of Veteran Services via a lottery system where any Disabled Veteran who possesses a complimentary Disabled Veterans Hunting license issued by Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife may apply.

Ten (10) non-resident participants are selected by participating veteran nonprofit organizations. Each cost-free session includes 4-6 veterans at the Smoldering Lake Outfitters Lodge in Maine and matches each participant with a licensed guide over a six (6) week season.

The Veterans Afield Foundation creates an environment for those who serve our Country and have sustained physical or psychological trauma to experience the regenerative power of outdoor adventures. The camaraderie in camp creates an avenue for healing and regeneration for the participants with the goal of increasing the personal support base for each participant.

"America's Disabled Veterans are heroes and deserve our continual support for their Service. We are in their debt for their sacrifices incurred in keeping our country safe and our freedoms intact. Iron Valley™ Supply Co. is proud to support The Veterans Afield Foundation and their efforts in creating inclusive outdoor adventures focused on creating healing through community and the great outdoors."

- Brent Wouters, CEO, Iron Valley™ Supply Co.

"There is a tremendous value in outdoor adventure activities on all levels: physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual. We are grateful to Iron Valley Supply Co. for their support and commitment to our Nation's veterans. Our outdoor adventures provide our veterans the opportunity to expand their network of support as they meet and bond with other Disabled Veterans through our programs. The healing that occurs in such a small amount of time is truly remarkable, and we're privileged to provide support for our heroes by connecting them with each other and nature."

- Dave Hentosh, President, The Veterans Afield Foundation

To learn more about The Veterans Afield Foundation or support their mission visit www.veteransafieldfoundation.org.

About Iron Valley™ Supply Co.

Iron Valley™ Supply Co. was founded in 1923 in Birmingham, Alabama. The privately held wholesale distributor is a leading supplier of shooting sports and outdoor products. As a distributor of more than 150 of the nation's foremost brands and products, Iron Valley™ Supply Co. provides unsurpassed customer service, product knowledge and support to our dealers in hunting, shooting sports, and outdoor equipment. Our passion is rooted in the outdoor community, and we are steadfastly committed to serve as the Adventure Culture's Storehouse. www.ironvalleysupply.com

