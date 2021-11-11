Secureworks CIO and CISO share strategies for beating the threat and driving digital transformation.

Secureworks® Shares Security Strategy Insights at Gartner Virtual Security & Risk Management Summit 2021 Secureworks CIO and CISO share strategies for beating the threat and driving digital transformation.

ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cyber security, announced today its participation in Gartner's Virtual Security & Risk Management Summit 2021. Secureworks' security and IT leaders will share their first-hand experience using security as an infrastructure design principle to accelerate digital transformation, improve employee experiences, strengthen company security postures and reduce IT and security costs. Secureworks security solution experts will also share their insights and recommendations, garnered from hundreds of customer engagements, about security strategy, ransomware, and threat intelligence and how to reduce vulnerabilities and simplify their management.

www.secureworks.com (PRNewsfoto/SecureWorks, Inc.)

Attend the Secureworks CISO/CIO Session:

The last 18 months have seen IT organizations rapidly move workloads to the cloud, support hybrid work, and drive end user adoption of new business applications. Secureworks CISO Ken Deitz, and Phil West, Director of Strategic Enablement of IT, will lead a session on how a strong CIO and CISO partnership is key to creating a robust security structure that is integrated into these new architectures, enables innovation, improves employee experiences, and reduces cost.

Attendees of the "Drive Digital Transformation with CIO and CISO Collaboration" session on November 16 at 12:45pm will learn how to:

align IT initiatives and security transformation programs

reduce the complexity of implementing new digital initiatives by aligning security models early

protect an organization's critical data through early threat detection and response

Book a Meeting with Secureworks Experts in the Summit Engagement Zone:

Attendees can request a private appointment with a Secureworks expert to discuss top security challenges, including security leadership strategy, vulnerability management, and threat intelligence, detection and response.

Attendees interested in speaking with Secureworks experts can book a meeting here.

To learn about Secureworks' presence at Gartner's Virtual Security & Risk Management Summit, visit https://www.secureworks.com/centers/gartner.

About Secureworks

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks® Taegis™, a cloud-native security operations and analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

Connect with Secureworks via Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook and

Read the Secureworks Blog

About the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2021

The Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit provides research and advice for security and risk management leaders, on topics including business continuity management, cloud security, privacy, securing the Internet of Things (IoT), and the chief information security officer (CISO) role. Gartner analysts will present the latest information on new threats to prepare leaders for enabling digital business in a world of escalating risk.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Secureworks, Inc.