TransPerfect Life Sciences Introduces Trial Interactive CTMS Solution

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect Life Sciences, a leading provider of services and technologies to support global clinical trials and product development for the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced the release of the Trial Interactive (TI) Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS). This release marks the industry's only mobile-first CTMS, placing important actions and information at the fingertips of study managers and CRAs and supporting a full author-to-archive process.

Trial Interactive delivers user-friendly document and trial management solutions to help pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and contract research organizations (CROs) effectively streamline product development life cycles. The platform improves speed, quality, and compliance across site identification, site feasibility, study start-up, site personnel training, regulated content management, eISF, and eTMF management. The addition of TI CTMS enables a single source of truth across the entire life cycle, providing transparency into Trial Interactive solutions and any sponsor or CRO systems of record. A fully connected solution, Trial Interactive offers fast-to-implement and cost-effective solutions in a secure 21 CFR Part 11-compliant environment.

Designed by clinical professionals for clinical professionals, TI CTMS benefits include:

World-Class User Experience – The time-saving and pain-free mobile-first interface, with full-text and segmented metadata search, flexible filtering and exports, dark mode, and one-click navigation, creates the industry's friendliest user experience.

By Clinical, for Clinical – Enjoy greater efficiency without the hassle, and get started quickly with no heavy configuration required and best practices built into the default configuration.

True SaaS Solution – TI CTMS is a single-study or enterprise SaaS solution developed by experts. TransPerfect's award-winning service teams support rapid implementation plans with full validation.

Enterprise Ready – With the flexibility to align with large-scale operations, TI CTMS enables enterprises with complex study teams to easily update the system to meet unique requirements and have access to a comprehensive web services API supporting third-party integrations.

Author-to-Archive Platform – Streamline processes and oversight with content management solutions supporting the workflow of documents across the life cycle from site and study personnel to the eTMF in one seamless process.

As clinical operations become more decentralized, TI CTMS continues Trial Interactive's mission of providing practical innovation to improve the efficiency of global clinical processes while reducing costs.

"Having consulted with many organizations and colleagues over the years about CTMS, we've recognized common challenges like time-consuming configurations, difficult navigation, and user experiences that are clearly developed without the input of clinical operations experts. The end result is that existing platforms have fallen short of the features that study managers and CRAs really need," commented Michael Smyth, Division President of TransPerfect Life Sciences. "TI CTMS was built by clinical professionals for clinical professionals and cuts configuration times while delivering powerful capabilities in a clean user experience that perfectly addresses the needs of sponsors and CROs."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "The launch of TI CTMS comes at a time when conducting remote and decentralized clinical trials is more important than ever. The CTMS is connected to our eTMF and other platform solutions to deliver a mobile-first experience that ensures study teams can work effectively and at scale from any location."

