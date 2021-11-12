evo Launches Community-focused Membership Program

SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor retailer and lifestyle brand evo, has announced the launch of a new membership program.

When customers join, they'll receive a wide range of perks including gear demos, a service credit, and rentals. In keeping with evo's focus on community, 10% of membership fees will be donated to non-profit organizations dedicated to helping underserved kids get outside.

"We are especially excited about this launch because we feel that it is such a strong expression of our values. Bringing people together, community impact, participating in the sports that we love, service and celebrating art and culture are all elements that come to life within our program," said Bryce Phillips, Founder and CEO of evo.

Carly Galloway, evo Brand Manager said, "With our membership program, we want to give our customers access to some of the great perks that evo employees and others working in the outdoor industry enjoy. We're considering this a soft launch. We'll be listening closely to feedback from our founding members and continuing to refine the program going forward."

evo is well known for its emphasis on art, and the marketing creative for evo Membership brings this aspect of the brand to the forefront. The company's new membership card and welcome package feature artwork by Malcolm Procter, a Seattle street artist and clothing designer. evo plans to showcase the work of other artists in future membership materials.

For this soft launch of the program, evo Membership will only be available for purchase at evo retail locations in the United States.

At $250/year, evoMembership benefits include:

A kit of members-only gear.

Three insured ski, snowboard or bike demos.

$100 service credit good at evo's U.S. full-service service credit good at evo's U.S. full-service bike, ski and snowboard shops

A 10% discount on evoTrip adventure-travel trips.

Early news about special product drops.

Access to members-only events.

About evo

evo is an outdoor company whose purpose is to make life better by building community and igniting the adventurous spirit that lives within us all. evo is focused on providing unique experiences and it's also committed to supporting non-profit organizations dedicated to getting underserved kids outdoors.

evo currently operates 8 stores in the U.S. and Canada, with several new locations set to open soon. Featuring art galleries and event spaces, evo stores serve as welcoming places for the outdoor community to gather. evo stores and evo.com carry a wide range of premium gear for skiing, snowboarding, surfing, mountain biking, camping, wakeboarding, and skateboarding.

In addition, evo offers lodging, trips and experiences centered on sport, culture, the outdoors, and human connection. evoTrip, the company's adventure-travel service, offers more than 60 trips to destinations around the world. evo also runs an indoor skatepark, called All Together Skatepark, in Seattle.

In partnership with a group of complementary businesses, evo will open a 100,000 square foot campus in Salt Lake City, Utah this winter. Campus Salt Lake will include an evo store, evo Hotel, All Together Skatepark, Salt Lake Bouldering Project, Level 9 Sports, restaurant and more. To learn more about evo, please visit evo.com.

